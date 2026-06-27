Cody Durden Gets New Opponent for UFC 329

Cody Durden is still fighting on the UFC 329 event on July 11 in Las Vegas. The flyweight fighter was without an opponent after Ode’ Osbourne pulled out of the fight. Durden now takes on Alessandro Costa.

Multiple sources have confirmed the booking to Heavy.com after Durden announced the fight on Instagram. Both fighters are looking to get into the rankings with a win in two weeks.

Cody Durden Never Turns Down A Fight

Cody Durden has been competing in the UFC since 2020 and is already gearing up for his 17th walk to the Octagon. Durden’s best streak in the flyweight division was between 2022 and 2023 when he racked up four consecutive wins. Durden is known as a guy who never turns down a fight and is also always willing to take short-notice options.

In Durden’s most recent fight, he took on Jafel Filho. Durden lost four fights in a row and knew that he was in desperate need of a win. Durden looked great and won as a heavy underdog via unanimous decision. Now he takes on Alessandro Costa, who takes the fight on two weeks’ notice.

Alessandro Costa Is An Underrated Force At Flyweight

Costa has fought in the UFC since 2022. He tried to earn a contract through the Dana White’s Contender Series. He was able to pull off a win, but wasn’t signed at the time. A couple of months later, he got the call from the UFC to take on Amir Albazi in a short-notice fight. Costa took the fight but was finished in the third round. Costa won his next fight, but had trouble winning two fights in a row in the UFC.

The Brazilian fighter seems to have found the solution. With two TKO finishes already under his belt this year, Costa is on the cusp of entering the rankings. However, standing between him and a ranked opponent is Cody Durden, a crucial hurdle he must clear first.

UFC 329 – Las Vegas (July 11)

Main Card (9 pm ET)

Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway

Benoît Saint Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett

Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista

Brandon Royval vs. Lone’er Kavanagh

King Green vs. Terrance McKinney

Preliminary Card (7 pm ET)

Robert Whittaker vs. Nikita Krylov

Gable Steveson vs. Elisha Ellison

Cody Garbrandt vs. Adrian Yañez

Luke Riley vs. Kai Kamaka III

Early Preliminary Card (5 pm ET)