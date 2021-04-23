Colby Covington Claims Jorge Masvidal ‘Cheated’ on Wife & Kids

No. 1-ranked UFC welterweight Colby Covington lobbed a major claim toward his bitter rival, UFC’s “Baddest Motherf*****,” Jorge Masvidal.

The training-partners-turned-enemies have been entangled in a feud for years, and now “Chaos” has taken it a step further, saying Masvidal “cheated” on his wife and kids.

Masvidal is scheduled to fight for the welterweight strap on Saturday night at UFC 261, rematching champion Kamaru Usman. Covington is coming off a fifth-round TKO victory over Tyron Woodley in September, and according to UFC president Dana White, Covington will likely fight the winner of the UFC 261 main event.

On Thursday, Covington shared a picture on social media of himself with “Mrs. Masvidal,” writing, “Out here playing games with Mrs. Masvidal. Great catching up with you Maritza.”

Out here playing games with Mrs. Masvidal 🎮 Great catching up with you Maritza! #ufc261 pic.twitter.com/YHjD9p91di — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) April 22, 2021

Masvidal has kept his personal life very private, however Covington claims that the woman pictured above is Masvidal’s “legal wife and the mother of his two children.”

During a recent interview with Helen Yee, Chaos said that he was too busy to watch the UFC 261 press conference on Thursday as he was too busy hanging out with Maritza.

No, I didn’t get a chance to watch it,” Covington said. “I was actually hanging out with Jorge Masvidal’s legal wife and the mother of his two children. So we were just chatting, catching up, you know, taking a trip down memory lane.”

Masvidal also said he believes Usman and Masvidal will retire from the sport before fighting him. He also said that both fighters lack “charisma” and “personality,” another reason he didn’t watch the press conference.

Covington Then Made a Savage Claim About Masvidal

During the interview with Yee, Covington said he would prefer to fight Usman over “Gamebred” as he feels that Usman “cheated” in their fight at UFC 245 in December 2019. During the fight, the referee called fouls on Covington that Chaos doesn’t believe were legit, including a groin kick and an eye poke. Usman won via fifth-round TKO.

Covington then outlined his main reasoning for wanting to fight Masvidal, claiming he’s “not a good person.”

“The only reason why I wanted to fight ‘Street Judas’ Masvidal… It’s a serious beef,” Chaos said. “I hate the guy. He hates me. And that’s being nice about it. We were best friends for eight years. He’s walking around like he’s the king of Miami. He’s a piece-of-s*** person. He cheated on his wife; he cheated on his kids. He lies to his kids. He’s just not a good person. So I want to expose him in front of the whole world.”

Covington said he was willing to go “back in the rankings” to fight Masvidal when they were linked for a fight a few months back.

UFC 261 Features 3 Championship Fights

On Saturday night, fans will enjoy three title fights during UFC 261.

Women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili will look to defend her belt against former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas. Then, dominant women’s strawweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will fight former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade in the co-main event.

And in the main event, Masvidal and Usman will fight for the second time. The two compete in July 2020 and Usman won via unanimous decision.

