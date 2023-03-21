Controversial UFC Contender Blasts Khabib: ‘I Would’ve Walked Him Down’

It would’ve been a rough night inside the Octagon for former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov should he have fought Colby Covington at welterweight, according to the latter.

Covington will receive a third shot at undisputed UFC gold, UFC president Dana White confirmed after 170-pound king Leon Edwards defended his belt against Covington’s two-time opponent and ex-welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. “Chaos” spoke with James Lynch a few days after the news was shared. During the interview, “Chaos” ripped several notable fighters, including the man he’ll fight next, Edwards, Usman and current heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

A few other names came up as well, including Nurmagomedov, and his friend and teammate, the current lightweight ruler, Islam Makhachev. Covington was asked for his take on Makhachev’s controversial decision victory over reigning 145-pound champion Alexander Volkanovski last month.

“He him beat him?” Covington responded. “It didn’t really look like he beat him. I mean, pfft. He definitely didn’t beat him by the fans’ perspective. He didn’t win over the fans with that fight. A lot of people thought Volkanovski won that fight.

“And that’s a featherweight. We’re talking about a featherweight that you couldn’t even beat, that came up from ’45 to ’55. So, Makhachev has no reason to be talking right now. That guy needs to go to work. He needs to get a couple title defenses, James. He needs to get in there, beat some contenders. You haven’t even defended your belt yet and you just lost to a m***** from featherweight.

Covington Said Nurmagomedov Never Moved to Welterweight Because He Was in the Division

Then, Covington zeroed in on the UFC Hall of Famer who retired in 2020 after defeating Justin Gaethje and defending his 155-pound strap for the third time.

“So, that guy (Makhachev) needs to stop talking,” Covington said. “He has no room to talk. And just like his little mentor, Khabib – talked all those years, ‘I’m going to go to 170, this and that,’ as the guy is cutting massive amounts of weight.

“He never came to 170 because the man’s here,” Covington said, patting his chat. “He doesn’t want to fight the man. He knew the man that had the great style for him. The guy who was way more well-rounded, that could stuff his takedowns – be in his face, and punch him and put volume on him. That doesn’t break under cardio. That’s what I do best, I would’ve walked him down.

“So, him and Makhachev need to shut their f****** mouths. They’re all talk and no walk.”

Covington Said He Was the No. 1 Pound-for-Pound Fighter in the World, Not Jones or Makhachev

Lynch asked Covington about the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings, and specifically who should be in the top spot: Jones or Makhachev.

“(Jones) probably should,” Covington responded. “He has that one loss, the [disqualification], but his body of work definitely speaks a lot more volumes than Islam’s. He hasn’t even defended the belt yet. I have no problem with it, it is what it is.

“But, the people know who the undisputed No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world really is,” Covington said, flexing to the camera. “And that’s okay. It’s Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington, Colby Covington Incorporated. And we’re coming to get our pound-for-pound ranking very soon.