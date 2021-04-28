UFC’s Colby Covington Warns Conor McGregor [WATCH]

UFC superstar Conor McGregor might think he’s on his way to fighting UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman someday, but the 170-pound division’s top contender Colby Covington sent a warning to the Irishman about the potential move. Covington believes McGregor should “sit the f*** down” and focus on his own division.

You can watch Submission Radio’s segment with Covington below.

Covington: ‘You Just Got Sparked!’

In the video, Covington was asked about the recent online feud between Usman and McGregor.

Covington didn’t hold anything back about “Con Man” McGregor or even the Irishman’s next opponent Dustin Poirier, who Covington labels “Dustin Sore-ier”.

“Yeah, I think it’s laughable. It’s comical,” Covington said about the potential McGregor vs. Usman showdown.

Covington doesn’t believe McGregor should talk about competing for the UFC welterweight championship when he hasn’t even won his upcoming rubbermatch at lightweight against Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10.

“I mean, you just got sparked by Dustin [Poirier],” Covington said. “Go ask Dustin…about the times we used to train together. He used to cry. He’d be up at the gym crying, telling his coach…’Oh, man, Colby is so tough I can’t stop him. Why is he good?’…I’ll just quit like a little b****.'”

Poirer stopped McGregor in the second round in the main event of UFC 257 back in January. McGregor won the first fight between the two stars in 2014, but now the 155-pounders will meet again to settle the score at UFC 264.

And as for a potential McGregor vs. Covington battle?

“So you just got sparked by Dustin…so sit the f*** down, Con Man McGregor. You couldn’t even knock that old man off the stool. How are you gonna knock off greatness and the greatest welterweight of all-time?” Covington said.

Covington doesn’t believe McGregor has any business competing in the welterweight division.

Covington Believes McGregor ‘Has Nothing Left’

But the brash ex-interim champ wasn’t finished. Covington also argued McGregor was done as an elite professional fighter and said the first-ever UFC “champ champ” should just move on.

“I think it’s funny. He’s trying to put his name in the hat to keep some hype out there…Dude, the guy has nothing left. You made all your money. You cashed out. You’re not hungry anymore. We get it, guy. Just go away,” Covington said.

Covington hopes to face Usman next for the chance to avenge his defeat to “The Nigerian Nightmare” at UFC 245 in December 2019.

While UFC president Dana White revealed before Usman’s stunning second-round stoppage win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 on Saturday that Covington would likely be the next man up for the champ, the UFC boss also failed to commit to that fight when UFC 261 was over.

Moreover, Usman hasn’t seemed all that interested in scrapping with Covington again so soon, at least until his rival proves he deserves another shot at UFC gold.

Regardless, Covington and Usman do seem to agree with each other about McGregor’s chances at 170.

Neither man thinks McGregor deserves the chance to fight for welterweight gold and both think he should steer clear of the move to welterweight altogether.

