Colby Thicknesse Draws Undefeated Newcomer at UFC 333

Colby Thicknesse is back in action. The fighter from Australia returns on October 24 at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi. Thicknesse takes on undefeated newcomer Asaf Chopurov. The fight takes place at the Etihad Arena in the bantamweight division.

Multiple sources confirmed the fight to Heavy.com. For Thicknesse, it will be his fourth fight in the UFC. His opponent, Chopurov, makes his long-awaited UFC debut. Thicknesse is a training partner of featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, while Chopurov trains alongside bantamweight champion Petr Yan. Both champions are scheduled to defend their respective titles at this event.

Down With The…

Colby Thicknesse signed with the UFC last year. The former HEX Fight Series champion debuted as an undefeated fighter against Aleksandre Topuria. After three rounds, Thicknesse suffered the first loss of his professional career. Seven months after his first UFC fight, Thicknesse returned for his sophomore outing against Josias Musasa.

Play

This time, Thicknesse won by unanimous decision and bounced back from his debut loss. In his most recent fight earlier this year, he fought a tough battle against Vince Morales but came out victorious via unanimous decision. Now, for the first time outside of Australia, he takes on promotional newcomer and highly-touted prospect Asaf Chopurov.

Massive Prospect

Widely regarded as one of the biggest prospects in the bantamweight division, Asaf Chopurov finally signed a deal with the UFC. The fighter representing Azerbaijan was the current UAE Warriors bantamweight champion. Before starting his professional career in 2025, Chopurov had already fought over 30 fights in his amateur career. Only losing one fight in 36 battles. After going 6-0 in his first two years as a professional and winning his debut for UAE Warriors, he won two fights in 2025, which earned him a title shot in the promotion against Demarte Pena.

Play

Chopurov won the vacant title via TKO after Pena couldn’t continue after the third round. Chopurov defended his title twice this year. Both Adriano Ramos and Reece McLaren were finished in the first round. Chopurov has finally signed with the UFC and brings along his undefeated record in the Octagon when he takes on Colby Thicknesse.

UFC 333 – Abu Dhabi (October 24)