Conor McGregor Says He is Bad Fight for Alexander Volkanovski

UFC superstar Conor McGregor believes he is a bad matchup for UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

McGregor returns this Saturday at UFC 329 to face Max Holloway in a five-round welterweight bout. And while he is at 170 lbs right now, he can’t help but think back to his days as a featherweight, when he was once the 145 lbs champion back in 2015 after KOing MMA great Jose Aldo in just 13 seconds at UFC 194.

Conor McGregor Says He Would Easily Beat Alexander Volkanovski

Speaking to MAIN EVENT, McGregor said he would beat all the featherweight greats, including Volkanovski, the current champ, whom he says would be a bad matchup for him.

“I beat these men handily. Absolutely easily, and yet I go on my career, and I listen to this, that these men are better than me in the featherweight division even though I’ve beat them,” McGregor said.

“Look, styles make fights. It’s not a good matchup for him. (Volkanovski) is a good fighter; he’s not a bad fighter. He’s not on the level of ‘The Mac.'”

Conor McGregor Has Big Wins at Featherweight

Though it’s been many years since he fought at 145 lbs, there is no doubt that McGregor has an impressive UFC featherweight resume.

In addition to the aforementioned Aldo, McGregor also knocked out Dustin Poirier at 145 lbs, and he also finished Chad Mendes, another former top featherweight. Plus, he beat Holloway by decision at 145 lbs, too.

Of course, this was so many years ago, and McGregor has no chance to ever make 145 lbs ever again at this point in his life, so a theoretical matchup against Volkanovski is just a pipedream at this point, unless they potentially meet in the middle at 155 lbs.

Although McGregor has made a good point about his time at featherweight likely being a bit undervalued by the general public, the fact of the matter is that he never once defended the UFC featherweight title. Not all of that is his fault, but when you compare his title reign to fighters like Aldo, Volkanovski, and Holloway, you can see why they are more highly regarded at 145 lbs.