Conor McGregor Booted Out of UFC Rankings [LOOK]

UFC superstar Conor McGregor might have been the highest-paid athlete in sports over the last 12 months according to Forbes, but the 32-year-old is no longer listed among the most elite fighters in his own sport overall. According to the latest UFC rankings published on Tuesday, McGregor is no longer considered one of the top 15 pound-for-pound fighters in the company.

Conor McGregor is no longer ranked on the UFC's P4P list. 👋 He was No. 15 last week. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/1ZH96CjlFJ — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) May 18, 2021

McGregor had previously hung around in those rankings by a thread at No. 15 before Charles Oliveira defeated Michael Chandler at UFC 262 to become the UFC’s new lightweight champion.

But after the Brazilian scored his incredible comeback victory over Chandler on May 15 to grab UFC gold for the first time, Oliveira shot up into the pound-for-pound rankings at No. 11 and McGregor toppled out of them.

It was a huge leap up from relative obscurity for the UFC’s new lightweight champion Oliveira. Not only did it send McGregor out of the pound-for-pound rankings, but it also pushed the rest of the fighters ranked below Olvieira’s new perch down the list, too.

That list includes Robert Whittaker, Justin Gaethje and Petr Yan.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

McGregor Moved Up in UFC’s Lightweight Rankings

But it wasn’t all bad news for the Irishman on Tuesday. McGregor actually moved up in the UFC’s 155-pound lightweight rankings from No. 6 to No. 5.

Sure, McGregor was leapfrogged by Beniel Dariush after the Iranian-born American dominated Tony Ferguson in the co-main event of UFC 262, but McGregor skipped past “El Cucuy” after Ferguson’s stunning defeat.

Conor McGregor moved up in the latest lightweight rankings. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vBtMF74My5 — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) May 18, 2021

McGregor remained ranked in his division behind No. 1 contender Dustin Poirier, No. 2 Justin Gaethje, No. 3 Dariush, and No. 4 Chandler. It’s one of the most stacked divisions in the sport, but McGregor could win his way back up the ranks via future fights.

Oliveria is the champion, and now the world turns its attention to what riveting matchups UFC president Dana White seeks to make happen next.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 on July 10

McGregor faces Poirier in an important rematch on July 10 at UFC 264.

McGregor and Poirier are tied 1-1 after a 2014 featherweight bout saw McGregor win and a 2021 lightweight battle saw Poirier score the victory.

Now, McGregor is badly in need of a victory to salvage his standing among the top fighters in MMA. He was the first-ever UFC “champ champ” and one of only seven fighters in history to win a UFC championship in more than one division.

But now’s he’s not even considered by pundits to be one of the top 15 fighters in any weight class in the UFC.

Since defeating Eddie Alvarez for UFC gold at 155 pounds, McGregor has won exactly one fight. McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January 2020.

Cerrone is winless in his last five, so some are starting to wonder whether McGregor’s victory was really all that impressive after all.

McGregor can remove all doubts by beating Poirier in the rematch this summer. That won’t be easy, but nothing in the UFC ever is.

READ NEXT: Randy Couture Opens up About Beef With Dana White

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel