Conor McGregor Challenged: ‘Everybody Will Want to See’

After UFC superstar Conor McGregor revealed on Thursday that he accepted the promotion’s offer to fight Dustin Poirier on either November 21 or December 12 or 19, Mike Perry challenged “Notorious.”

“Platinum” is currently scheduled to take on former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in a clash at UFC 255 on November 21. And if he defeats “Ruthless,” Perry wants to fight McGregor in what he says would be a striking battle that fans would get behind.

Perry tweeted, “After I beat @Ruthless_RL, let’s go Conor. @TheNotoriousMMA a stand-up fight everybody will want to see.”

After I beat @Ruthless_RL , let’s go Conor. @TheNotoriousMMA a stand up fight everybody will want to see. https://t.co/XRfCcuuWKQ — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 8, 2020

Although the buildup and fight would likely be exciting to watch, McGregor vs. Perry is unlikely to happen at this point. If Notorious, who is ranked No. 5 in the lightweight division, and Poirier, who is ranked No. 2, fight inside the Octagon later this year, the victor may earn the next shot at the lightweight title.

Perry is up at welterweight and if McGregor defeats “The Diamond,” he’ll likely be looking at the winner of UFC 253’s lightweight title fight between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champion Justin Gaethje.

Should McGregor lose to Poirier, it’s unclear if the Irishman would pursue a fight with Perry as there are presumably bigger fights out there for him, including a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz.

McGregor Revealed That He Accepted the UFC’s Offer to Fight Poirier & Poirier Responded

On Thursday, Notorious blew up Twitter when he revealed that he is in favor of fighting The Diamond inside the Octagon, as long as it is in 2020. Last week, both fighters agreed to compete in a charity exhibition match, however fans may see them fighting in the UFC instead.

Notorious tweeted, “Hello Dustin! I accepted the @ufc offer to fight you, but told them it must happen in 2020. I’m ready for Nov 21st, given that cards recent injury issues, as well as any of the December dates, the 12th and the 19th. I’ll also still donate the $500k to The Good Fight Foundation.”

Hello Dustin! I accepted the @ufc offer to fight you, but told them it must happen in 2020. I’m ready for Nov 21st, given that cards recent injury issues, as well as any of the December dates, the 12th and the 19th. I’ll also still donate the $500k to The Good Fight Foundation 🙏 https://t.co/23hN4AHtoI — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 8, 2020

Poirier responded, “We’ll get it worked out! Good man, We will use the donation to open a Boxing/MMA Academy on the side of town me and [Daniel Cormier] grew up where the tuition for the kids will be good grades.”

We'll get it worked out! Good man, We will use the donation to open a Boxing/MMA Academy on the side of town me and @dc_mma grew up were the tuition for the kids will be good grades.🙏 https://t.co/gfy7lMUBtp — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 8, 2020

McGregor vs. Poirier Would Be a Rematch Years in the Making

In September 2014, Notorious and The Diamond fought during UFC 178. The buildup to their clash was filled with relentless trash talk and McGregor left the Octagon as the winner via first-round TKO.

Since their fight, McGregor and Poirier have each found massive success in the UFC, with Notorious earning both the lightweight and featherweight titles and The Diamond winning the interim lightweight belt.

And over six years later, the two fighters may be standing on opposite sides of the cage again. This time, both fighters are top-ranked lightweights. Although it is unclear if the fight will take place at lightweight or welterweight, there are strong divisional stakes to the fight and the winner could be fighting for the lightweight title next.

Notorious has a professional MMA record of 22-4 with 19 victories coming via KO or TKO. On the other end, The Diamond is 26-6 with one no contest and 12 victories coming by KO or TKO.

