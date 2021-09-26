Conor McGregor Rips Champ During UFC 266, Calls Him ‘A Shart’

Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski put on a show during the main event of UFC 266 on Saturday, September 25, 2021, battling No. 2-ranked Brian Ortega for five rounds.

In what was one of the best 145-pound title clashes in UFC history, Volkanovski used grit, technique and his world-class fight IQ to get the job done, earning a unanimous decision over “T-City.”

With the victory, Vokanovski extended his win streak to 20. He has successfully defended his UFC gold twice.

During Volkanovski’s fight with Ortega, ex lightweight and featherweight UFC champ Conor McGregor gave his take on the king of his former division, claiming he’d kick “the head off” Volkanovski.

“I’d kick this volovski head off like it was a rugby ball I was kicking. 5’4! And full of muscle! Hahahahaha little fart he is. Not even a little fart. A shart haahahahaj jacka**.”

After Volkanovski was declared the winner, McGregor tweeted: “Not a bad fight. Congrats shartsy.”

“Notorious” is currently on the shelf after sustaining a leg break during his UFC 264 clash with Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

