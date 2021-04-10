Conor McGregor Gives Rare Compliment to Foe: ‘Incredible’

It was a fight so good even Conor McGregor had to give props to a Diaz brother.

On Friday, it was the 10th anniversary of Nick Diaz’s third and final Strikeforce welterweight title defense, and it was a barnburner. On April 9, 2011, Diaz fought powerhouse striker Paul Daley.

The contest didn’t make it out of the opening frame, with both fighters having the upper hand at points and dropping the other. After being hurt multiple times, Diaz secured the TKO finish, finishing “Semtex” with only three seconds left to go in the first round.

BT Sport’s Chamatkar Sandhu shared a highlight video on Twitter of the wild Strikeforce fight. And it can be watched below:

Can't believe it's already been a decade since Nick Diaz and Paul Daley produced arguably the single greatest round in MMA history.pic.twitter.com/HOjlo5M4TV — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 9, 2021

McGregor took to Twitter on Friday to react to Sandhu’s post, writing, “Incredible bout!”

McGregor and Diaz have a long history as “Notorious” fought Diaz’s younger brother, Nate, twice in 2016. In their most notable confrontation, Nick was involved in the infamous water bottle throwing controversy during a UFC 202 press conference. Watch below:

Press conference 202 Conor Mcgregor Nate diaz | Conor Mcgregor throw bottle at Diaz teamPress conference UFC 202 . Nate Diaz leaves press conference. Conor Mcgregor throw bottle at Diaz team 2016-08-17T20:49:24Z

This Is Not the First Time McGregor Has Complimented Nick Diaz

A few years before McGregor fought Nate at UFC 196 in March 2016, he was participating in “The Time Is Now” presser with Nick.

Diaz was asked what he thought about Notorious’ fighting style and he replied, “I like it.” Answering the same question about Diaz’s fighting style, McGregor replied, “I like it, too.”

Watch below:

