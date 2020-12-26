UFC Superstar Conor McGregor Says: ‘Decision Time’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor once again took aim at lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, taking to Twitter to poke at the Russian. “Notorious” is set to compete against No. 2 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 on January 23, 2021, and the winner will presumably earn a title shot.

Nurmagomedov is the reigning champion but after defeating Justin Gaethje in October, “The Eagle” announced his retirement from the sport. Since the announcement, both UFC president Dana White and Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz have shown optimism that the champ will fight again. Nurmagomedov is set to meet with White next month to discuss his fighting future.

On Saturday, McGregor took to Twitter to write, “MeDanaAliGonnaGetcha,” hinting that White, Abdelaziz and McGregor will entice the Russian to end his retirement.

Notorious then tweeted: “Robert Earl Britton is The Man!” Via MMA Junkie, Abdelaziz was linked to using the name Britton in 2001 while being investigated for criminal behavior.

That tweet set off a reaction from Abdelaziz, with the manager hitting back, “Wrong the #Eagle is.” He included a photo of Nurmagomedov submitting McGregor during their fight in October 2018 at UFC 229.

Abdelaziz continued, tagging in multiple fighters who he manages, saying that they are waiting for McGregor, including welterweight champ Kamaru Usman, former interim champ Justin Gaethje and rising star Khamzat Chimaev.

He wrote, “You will never be a champ again because I have [an] army waiting for you 155/170 @Justin_Gaethje @USMAN84kg @GilbertDurinho @KChimaev @MAKHACHEVMMA @beneildariush @bullyb170 @VicenteLuqueMMA because @TeamKhabib broke your mental.”

Notorious then responded to Abdelaziz, writing that it was decision time for Nurmagomedov and using a duck emoji. Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor by fourth-round submission and the Irishman has repeatedly shown interest in wanting to rematch Nurmagomedov. If McGregor defeats Poirier on January 23, he would likely be the next opponent for Nurmagomedov and the Russian will need to make the decision if he wants to fight McGregor again.

See a screenshot below:

Abdelaziz snapped back, writing, “You said to Khabib in the Cage only business Go get an IV and sober up because we know you drunk or high.” He also included a picture of The Eagle cracking McGregor with a jab.

You said to Khabib in the Cage only business Go get an IV and sober up because we know you drunk or high 🥴 https://t.co/O3SB0RPbkr pic.twitter.com/rSF0lOddxE — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 26, 2020

“Are you feeling lonely tonight?” Abdelaziz continued.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Chimaev Took Aim at McGregor, Said He Will ‘Smash This Chicken’

Top-15 welterweight Khamzat Chimaev is set to fight No. 3 ranked Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC Fight Island 8 on January 20, 2021, three days before McGregor fights Poirier.

Chimaev has challenged McGregor multiple times on social media and “Borz” replied to Abdelaziz’s tweeting, saying he would “smash this chicken” for his “big brother.”

Don’t worry big brother I’m going to smash this chicken for you 👊🏽 https://t.co/YyEJfwUMmm — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 26, 2020

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

McGregor Will Fight for the First Time Since His January Bout With Donald Cerrone

Notorious made his MMA return at the start of 2020 when he defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the first round of their main event bout at UFC 246. The fight marked McGregor’s first since losing to Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

After the victory, Notorious made it clear he expected to fight a few more times in 2020, however COVID-19 derailed the Irishman’s “season.” UFC 257 will be Notorious’ first fight since defeating Cowboy and the superstar will hope to continue where he left off.

READ NEXT: UFC’s Michael Bisping Slams Ex-Champ: ‘Now He’s Sparring Girls’