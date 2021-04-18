Conor McGregor Questions UFC: ‘In the Dark’

Sharing a video of himself training, UFC superstar Conor McGregor took to Twitter on Sunday to explain what “irks” him.

UFC fighters are regulated by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and are subjected to random testing in and out of competition. Typically if a fighter tests positive for a banned substance, the public will find out via a statement from the UFC and USADA. The fighter will also usually face a suspension.

However, McGregor has taken issue with the lack of names coming up nowadays for failed tests.

“Usada tested me right before this,” McGregor tweeted. “Blood and urine. That’s twice this week. I don’t blame them, I’m a animal. What irks me tho is there is never an announcement of athletes caught anymore? This means – 1. They can keep it quiet. 2. Tainted supplement bulls*** excuses are accepted.”

McGregor then questioned the UFC’s senior vice president of athlete health and performance, Jeff Novitzky, about why the public hasn’t heard of many names attached to positive tests lately.

He used an example by shading his rival, Nate Diaz. Diaz tested positive for a banned substance ahead of his UFC 244 fight against Jorge Masvidal in 2019. USADA determined Diaz consumed the substance through a tainted supplement and was cleared of any wrong doing.

“@JeffNovitzkyUFC how come the public isn’t told about positive tests anymore?” McGregor continued. “How after the Nate Diaz steroid debacle, where he produced his own nutrition companies tainted multivitamin, was instantly cleared prior to a mega money fight, are we now in the dark on test results?”

McGregor is currently preparing for his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. They are scheduled to fight on July 10 at UFC 264 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

