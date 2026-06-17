Conor McGregor Announces Major Decision Ahead of UFC 329 Return

Conor McGregor is set to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC 329 on July 11 against Max Holloway.

McGregor will be fighting for the first time since he broke his leg in the trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in July of 2021. Since then, he’s been rehabbing his leg and will finally be able to return next month in a rematch against Holloway.

Ahead of the bout, McGregor also revealed a major change to the fight, as he will have kids watch him fight live for the first time.

“Four children now,” McGregor said to Jimmy Fallon. “They are training and living a good, healthy life, also. I’m going to bring them to the bout, also. I’ve been debating it; it’s a dangerous game. But I want to show them what discipline, dedication, and commitment to your craft can achieve. They are going to see their father walk out and the admiration of 20 or 30,000 fans, and a great performance. I want to show them this is what hard work gets you.”

McGregor hadn’t brought any of his kids to fights before, as it is a dangerous game, and they could see their dad get seriously injured. However, he believes the time is right. Especially after they all saw what he went through to come back from his broken leg.

McGregor Oozing With Confidence Ahead of UFC 329 Return

Although McGregor hasn’t fought in five years, by the time he returns at UFC 329, he has plenty of confidence in himself.

McGregor beat Holloway way back in 2013 at featherweight, but this fight is at welterweight. And, although Holloway is a sizable betting favorite, McGregor has confidence he will beat the Hawaiian with ease at UFC 329.

“The best boxer? You said the best boxer? We’re going to see, we’re going to see now,” McGregor said in a faceoff hosted by Joe Rogan. “No. 1 pound-for-pound featherweight? After I beat you at featherweight, we’re going to see now. …

“You’re not going to lay a glove on me, and even if you do lay a glove on me, I’m going to laugh in your face. It’s another world here against me, and it’s another world at this weight. I’m going to come out of this bout unscathed and in all glory.”

McGregor even called Holloway his ‘child’ during the heated back-and-forth, as the Irishman is confident he will return in a big way and beat Holloway.

McGregor Has Plan After UFC 329

With McGregor oozing with confidence and planning on upsetting Holloway at UFC 329, he said the UFC already has his next fight booked.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on June 16, McGregor revealed the UFC wants him to fight in April of 2027, which he isn’t too thrilled about.

“Right now I am contracted and I have both dates. I have both dates for my fights. I have July 11. When would you think they would put me back in, when would you think?” McGregor posed to Helwani. “April 2027. It’s almost a year later. That’s ridiculous to me. This is the way the contract was done.”

Yet, before any of that can happen, the focus for McGregor is on UFC 329 and beating Holloway again.