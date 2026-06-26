Conor McGregor Not Worried About Long Layoff Ahead of UFC 329

UFC superstar Conor McGregor says that he is not worried about his long layoff ahead of his return to the Octagon at UFC 329.

McGregor fights for the first time in five years when he battles rival Max Holloway in a five-round welterweight rematch that headlines UFC 329 on July 11 in Las Vegas.

The bout marks McGregor’s return to the Octagon for the first time since July 10, 2021, when he lost via TKO due to a broken leg against Dustin Poirier. But despite the lengthy time away from the cage, the Irishman is confident he will come back sharp, fast, strong, and look better than ever.

Conor McGregor Confident Despite Long Layoff

Speaking to the UFC on Paramount+ in a pre-fight interview ahead of his UFC return, McGregor expressed the utmost confidence that he will get his hand raised against Holloway at UFC 329.

“I look at my rest period that I’ve had. Whereas I look at other competitors in the space, including my opponent, I feel a lot more fresher than these opponents. I have had my time of rest. I feel I am coming into my prime now. I’m only entering my prime, and now and forever. So that is my mindset going in here,” McGregor said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“I always say, ‘An injury is not just a process of recovery, it’s a process of discovery. You uncover a lot about yourself. You uncover a lot about your frame, your body, your movements and your mechanics, what you must do to maintain it. So in actuality, everything happens for a reason. This allowed me to carry on with my career. It will bring longevity to my career.”

While McGregor might be super confident in his abilities ahead of his UFC comeback, the fact that he has been away for five years is no doubt concerning, since he is now 37, and a lot has changed in the sport since the last time he fought.

That being said, McGregor is one of the most prolific fighters in MMA history for a reason, as he’s a former two-division champion, so if anyone is going to come back from a long layoff like him and get his hand raised, it’s “Notorious.”

Conor McGregor is a Big Underdog for UFC Comeback

Although McGregor says he’s confident he will get his hand raised against Holloway, the oddsmakers and betting public aren’t so sure, based on the line.

Right now, with the fight two weeks away, McGregor is a +200 underdog against Holloway, who is a -235 favorite. The betting odds were actually much higher a few weeks ago, but the line has dropped as more videos and photos have emerged of McGregor looking good in his training camp for the fight.

We’ll see how McGregor fares in his UFC comeback against Holloway when they fight at UFC 329, but this is a very important fight in his career, because a win could potentially land him a title shot against either UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev or new UFC lighweight champion Justin Gaethje.