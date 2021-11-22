Conor McGregor Declares War: ‘I’m Now Steel’

It’s been four months since Conor McGregor broke his leg inside the Octagon at UFC 264 in July 2021. And one thing is clear, “Notorious” has every intention of making the walk to the cage again.

The Irishman has claimed on several occasions that he entered the trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier with a pre-injured left leg. And that’s why it broke in the latter part of the first round.

McGregor underwent surgery the day after the July 10th injury in Las Vegas, Nevada, and he’s been rehabilitating his leg ever since.

The former two-division UFC champion took to Twitter on November 22, 2021, to share a photo of himself training with a shin pad on his leg left, claiming that the photo was taken during his training camp for UFC 264. Notorious wrote that he already had stress fractures in the leg prior to his third clash with Poirier.

“I will no have issue returning from this injury,” McGregor tweeted. “Not an iota of issue. I’ve already prepared for a fight under these exact conditions. Here is a snap from my last camp. At @McGregorFast HQ with team. Shin pad taped on to the left leg due to stress fractures /trauma.”

I will no have issue returning from this injury. Not an iota of issue. I’ve already prepared for a fight under these exact conditions. Here is a snap from my last camp. At @McGregorFast HQ with team. Shin pad taped on to the left leg due to stress fractures / trauma. pic.twitter.com/xkBV3HcXXZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 22, 2021

Notorious then shared a bold message to all his “enemies.”

“Me and all you pull out merchants are not the same!” McGregor continued. “You are b**** made and I’m now steel. This game has just begun. Know that all my enemies are of similar age and experience, and for this reason, I hereby declare this war forever! McGregor Forever.”

Me and all you pull out merchants are not the same!

You are bitch made and I’m now steel.

This game has just begun. Know that all my enemies are of similar age and experience, and for this reason,

I hereby declare this war forever!

McGregor Forever ⚔️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 22, 2021

