Conor McGregor Slammed: ‘Couldn’t Even Knock Off That Old Dude’

In 2019, a video was shared by TMZ of UFC superstar Conor McGregor punching an older man at a pub in Dublin, Ireland. And UFC welterweight Colby Covington hasn’t forgotten about the incident.

Watch the incident involving McGregor below:

In a recent interview with “The Schmo,” Covington was asked about “Notorious.” First, The Schmo brought up the Irishman’s recent tweet about wanting the UFC to create the “McGregor” belt for his next: the presumed trilogy match with Dustin Poirier.

I I feel it’s time to break out this baby for the next fight. I ask the UFC to please create The McGregor belt. I suggest rose gold and rubies. Think patek rare. pic.twitter.com/bGSRBhRwAa — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

“How do you think you deserve a belt when you haven’t won a fight in three or four years?” Covington said, “You know, the guy’s completely done. He’s washed up. You know, ‘Conman’ McGregor, he couldn’t even knock off that old dude off the stool. How’s he gonna knock out Dustin Poirier or get some title belt?

“Chaos” then gave his assessment on McGregor and where he’s at in his career.

“I think we saw in the last fight that Conor, his head’s not in the game anymore,” Covington said. “He made so much money. He did great for himself. You know, he got the Floyd [Mayweather] fight. He made $100 million. He’s got his big whiskey company going. So you know, he’s just not hungry. He doesn’t have that fire to wake up every single day, like me, who wakes up at six in the morning to go on a run every day. Who comes in here and trains back to back training sessions for four hours straight like I’m a man possessed. You can see it in my eyes. You can see it in my soul that is burning right now. And I have that fire and I want my belt back.”

