Conor McGregor Shares Prediction for UFC 330 Main Event

UFC superstar Conor McGregor shared his prediction for the upcoming main event of this Saturday’s UFC 330 card.

In the headliner of UFC 330, UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev puts his 170 lbs title on the line for the first time when he battles Ian Machado Garry

Ahead of the big fight, McGregor shared his prediction on who he thinks will win it.

Conor McGregor Predicts UFC 330 Main Event

Taking to his social media, McGregor offered his prediction for the UFC 330 headliner between Makhachev and Machado Garry.

“Let’s go, Garry. You know it. He has the tools. He’s been doing great work at SBG. He’s been putting in some solid rounds. I’ve been hearing about the rounds and what the structure was. He’s long. He’s definitely going to stay safe. He’s definitely going to be in there. He’s definitely going to be in there all the way. Makhachev has pockets where there’s a lot of stalling. He still has things to prove in that welterweight division. He does look like he has to grow into it a bit more. It’s a cracking contest. Of course, I’m going with Ian Garry. I really think he can do it. Of course, I think he can do it. How do I see it? Right high kick across the crown of the head and a victory for the Irish Brazilian. Let’s go, Ian. Rooting for you, bro. Great scrap, yeah?” McGregor said in a video posted to his Instagram.

Conor McGregor on the Mend

While Makhachev and Machado Garry get into the cage this Saturday at UFC 330, McGregor continues to stay on the mend after recently having surgery on his torn right ACL and meniscus after suffering the injury in his UFC 329 main event fight against Max Holloway.

The timeframe for McGregor returning to the Octagon is roughly one year, so fight fans shouldn’t expect to see him fight again until next summer at the earliest, and potentially even next fall.

But as he always does, McGregor continues to share his takes on all things MMA on his social media, including his pick for the UFC 330 headliner.