UFC’s Update on Conor McGregor: ‘Ready to Roll’

Irish superstar Conor McGregor is “ready to roll” and fans may see him back inside the Octagon this summer, according to UFC president Dana White.

White was interviewed on The Jim Rome Show Wednesday and he was asked about McGregor’s fighting status. “Notorious” fought in January against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 and was finished in the second round by TKO. Since then, both McGregor and “The Diamond” have shown interest in a trilogy match as they’re 1-1.

They fought back in 2014 as featherweights and McGregor defeated Poirier by first-round TKO.

And it appears that’s what the UFC plans on putting together.

“Conor’s ready to roll,” White said to Rome. “Conor wants to fight again. He wants the rematch with Dustin Poirier, and he wants it as soon as possible.”

As for the timeline, White said, “We’re working on it. Hopefully this summer.”

Rome then asked the UFC president about Notorious’ mentality right now, dealing with the loss to Poirier.

“I think the loss put him back into a really good place,” White said. “It’s the classic Rocky III. You’re pulling up to the fight in yachts and covered in Versace. You got all the money in the world, it’s hard to stay hungry.”

