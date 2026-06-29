Conor McGregor Says Max Holloway is Not on His Level

UFC superstar Conor McGregor said that rival Max Holloway is not on his level ahead of their rematch at UFC 329.

McGregor previously beat Holloway in a featherweight bout in August 2013. Now, 13 years later, they meet again, only this time at welterweight and with both men much older than they were the first time they fought, when they were both still relatively green in the UFC.

But despite all the time between fights, McGregor doesn’t see the rematch going any differently.

Conor McGregor Not Impressed With Max Holloway

Speaking to Nate Burleson of UFC on Paramount+ ahead of his comeback fight in the Octagon against Holloway at UFC 329, McGregor said that he is not impressed with the Hawaiian.

“Max is a durable fighter with great skill. Not on my level, however. I am a level about. In fact, multiple levels above. Skill-wise, mental-wise, physical-wise. We’re at 170 pounds. There’s a few facets into this. Max has been a busy body in the game. In fact, he’s the most time spent inside the octagon, eight and a half hours, which is a staggering of time. For me, I kind of look at it saying it means you can’t finish people, you know. So, however he’s never fought at 170 pounds. This is a 170-pound bout,” McGregor said (via MMAWeekly.com).

“If you’re asking me what I have above him, speed, power, IQ, fitness, health, freshness. He didn’t lay a glove on me last time. I also tore my ACL. I tore it actually in the fight against the guy I’m going to fight. Midway through the second round I had to improvise my approach and adapt and overcome and that I did.”

Play

Conor McGregor Doesn’t See Improvements From Max Holloway

Although Holloway became a UFC featherweight champion and had a Hall of Fame-caliber career after his first bout with McGregor, the Irishman doesn’t believe that he’s improved much since the first time they fought.

“I don’t see it. I don’t see vast improvements. I sonned Max when I fought him last, and I plan on doing the same again in more devastating fashion,” McGregor said.