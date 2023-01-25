Conor McGregor Says He’s Been Offered UFC Opportunity: ‘I Like It’

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor said that he has been offered a coaching role on “The Ultimate Fighter.” And the Irish superstar appears interested in taking it.

“Notorious” has been out of action since breaking his leg while fighting Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. He revealed in November that he fully intends on fighting this year. But before that, fans may watch him coach on the UFC’s long-running reality television franchise.

McGregor shared a photo via Instagram on Wednesday of himself before his first stint coaching on “The Ultimate Fighter.” Notorious squared off against former WEC featherweight champion Urijah Faber in 2015 during the show’s 22nd season.

“This is a snap from the original ultimate fighter house,” McGregor wrote. “Where I coached vs urijah faber. This photo was just before the show tho. It was right before I won my first world title beating urijah team mate chad mendes around. I then went on to coach the famous fight show straight after the fight. With a big black eye and a gash, my tricolor, and my new and first ever ufc gold belt, I waltzed into the notorious fight gym in Las Vegas. The slickest suits and shouts the show had ever seen before. On top of the silverware. And I coached my team to victory. Crazy. Some journey.”

McGregor then went on to reveal the news. “I have just been offered to coach this role again,” Notorious wrote. “I like it. It is full immersion which is needed.”

See McGregor’s photo below via the embedded Instagram post:

McGregor’s post comes a day after he was accused of attacking a woman in Spain while they were on his yacht celebrating his birthday. Notorious has denied the allegations.