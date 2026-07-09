Conor McGregor Shares Sex Life Update Ahead of UFC 329

UFC superstar Conor McGregor shared an update on his sex life ahead of his return to the Octagon this Saturday at UFC 329.

McGregor returns from a five-year layoff when he takes on Max Holloway in a rematch that headlines UFC 329.

Ahead of his comeback, McGregor has been doing all of the right things during his training camp as he looks to get his hand raised for the first time since January 2020, when he knocked out Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

That includes abstaining from sex ahead of this fight against Holloway.

Conor McGregor Abstaining From Sex

Speaking to reporters in Las Vegas ahead of UFC 329, McGregor revealed that he has not had sex during his fight camp for Holloway, and he’s very curious to see how the lack of sex affects his performance during the bout.

“The fire is in my belly roaring, and it’s about to be released on Saturday night. I’ve practiced abstaining also in this camp, it’s the first time I’ve ever done it, from any type of physical touch. That’s been intense, I’m excited to see what it brings on Saturday night. I’m gonna have a good night Saturday, all across the board,” McGregor said.

McGregor is not the first combat sports athlete to abstain from sex during a fight camp, as it’s something that other MMA fighters and boxers have done. But for McGregor, a father of four, this is a first.

Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway Betting Odds

With the fight just a few days away now, McGregor is a +190 betting underdog to Holloway, who is a -225 betting favorite.

Given McGregor hasn’t fought in five years, is 37, coming off a brutal broken leg injury, and hasn’t won a fight in over six years, it’s easy to see why he’s the underdog against Holloway, who is three years younger and who has been far more active in recent years.

But McGregor does have true one-punch KO power, and he does have more experience fighting at welterweight, as this will be Holloway’s first time fighting at 170 lbs inside the Octagon. So, despite things looking tough on paper for McGregor in this particular matchup, some things are going his way.

Either way, UFC 329 is surely going to be an absolutely massive night for McGregor and for the UFC, as the event is expected to break the gate record for a UFC event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, not to mention the fight may break viewership records for Paramount+.

It will certainly be interesting to see how McGregor fares in this fight, because if he looks good, then a title shot at either 155 lbs against UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje or at 170 lbs against UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev is certainly possible.

But before any talk of fighting for a title happens, McGregor needs to get back into the cage and beat Holloway. If he wins this fight, it will open up a whole world of opportunities for him.

Plus, we’ll find out if abstaining was worth it.