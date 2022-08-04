Conor McGregor Sparks Fighting Future Fear After Cryptic UFC Tweet

A day after news broke that Conor McGregor would be playing a lead role in the upcoming “Road House” reboot, the Irishman took to Twitter with a cryptic UFC tweet.

Fans haven’t seen “Notorious” inside the Octagon since his performance at UFC 264 in July 2021 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was the third time McGregor had stood opposite Dustin Poirier and for the second straight time, he lost to the American via TKO.

The technical knockout stemmed from the cageside doctor waving off the fight after Notorious broke his leg during the latter part of the first round. McGregor has been shelved since.

And on August 4, Notorious caused some to question his commitment to returning to active competition. He tweeted: “Mma, I’ll never forget you! Easy work.”

“Are you retiring?” one fight fan questioned.

Another commented: “Please don’t say you’re retiring.”

“He should honestly retire,” someone else chimed in. “Hes already accomplished everything he could and he doesnt need to fight anymore.”

“Damn it’s over, well at least I got to attend Conor McGregors last ever fight,” another Twitter user wrote.

Someone tweeted: “I mean he is coming up on the wrong side of 30.. coming off a devastating leg injury… starting to get acting work in Hollywood… and Rich As f*** from his liquor/ boxing endeavors.. I’m a huge McGregor fan boy myself but…”

Not everyone interpreted McGregor’s tweet as a retirement comment. “Everyone is taking this as a retirement tweet.. I think it’s the opposite,” a fight fan commented.

McGregor Seemingly Dispelled Retirement Fears With a Follow-Up Tweet

Notorious seemed to clarify that he wasn’t walking away from the sport by posting a follow-up tweet. Sharing photos of himself with Arnold Schwarzenegger, McGregor wished the actor and former California governor a happy belated 75th birthday. And in the tweet, McGregor wrote he’d “be back,’ quoting Schwarzenegger’s famous “Terminator” line.

“I’ll be back!’ McGregor tweeted. “For the sake of humankind! I must return! Happy birthday my man, @Schwarzenegger! Hope you and H are proud of my recovery / work and my latest move on the board. Fun times ahead, bring it.”

I’ll be back!

For the sake of humankind!

I must return! 🦸‍♂️

Happy birthday my man, @Schwarzenegger! Hope you and H are proud of my recovery / work and my latest move on the board.

Fun times ahead, bring it 🦿❤️ pic.twitter.com/v7z2Fppn9K — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 4, 2022

Some Bashed McGregor’s UFC Legacy & His Most Recent Run

McGregor is undoubtedly one of the most important figures in mixed martial arts history. He’s the biggest star the sport has ever known and he’s also the first combatant to hold two divisional UFC titles at the same time.

But, he’s fallen on hard times inside the Octagon recently. McGregor is currently on a two-fight skid, and has only won one bout in his last four outings. The Irishman is still ranked in the division’s top 15, however, sitting at No. 12 per the official UFC standings.

Well, some responded to McGregor’s tweet by bashing him.

“Who cares, Never defended a belt and wouldn’t beat the top 6 in the LW division or even (Alexander Volkanovski) at FW, irrelavent in MMA,” someone tweeted.

Another tweeted: “‘Easy work’ is big talk for somebody who hasnt won a fight since obama could say ‘i am the president of the united states’ outside of Old-Man Cerrone.”

“Not sure about it being that easy for you in recent years – you’ve only won one out of your four fights in the octagon since October 2018,” Portsmouth News’ Tom Cotterill tweeted.