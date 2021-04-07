Conor McGregor Exposes Star: ‘Get This Man a T-Shirt!’

The rivalry is here to stay.

Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor didn’t miss a chance to rip into his foe, Khabib Nurmagomedov. April 7 marked the three-year anniversary of Nurmagomedov winning the UFC lightweight title at UFC 223, defeating Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision.

To mark the occasion, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto shared a video interview of himself with “The Eagle.” The two discussed the infamous bus incident that occurred two days prior to the event. McGregor threw a dolly at a bus Nurmagomedov was on, along with several other fighters, in an attempt to provoke the Russian.

Here’s the interview:

Three years ago today, Khabib Nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) became a UFC champion, but of course, the incident with Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) and the bus from two days before was still on his mind. What a week that was. pic.twitter.com/16ogUA8xk4 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 7, 2021

On Wednesday, “Notorious” replied to the interview clip with Nurmagomedov, writing, “My pleasure thank the bus driver.”

Barstool Sports’ Robbie Fox then replied to McGregor, sharing a video of himself protesting to “free Conor” after the incident. In the clip, Fox said that the bus driver “wanted” McGregor to throw the dolly.

Then, McGregor replied to a tweet from Nurmagomedov that was posted back in September 2014. The Eagle showed interest in getting a walkout t-shirt for McGregor’s UFC 178 bout with Dustin Poirier, writing, “I like this t-shirt, I need.”

On Wednesday, Notorious replied to Nurmagomedov’s tweet, writing, “Get this man a t shirt! And a nappy for the bus.”

He then followed up the tweet: “The dagi on the bus goes poo poo poo, all thru the town”

The dagi on the bus goes poo poo poo, all thru the town 🎶 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 7, 2021

Then, Notorious posted a video, writing, “Hey guys I decided to match my smile to my bank account. See ya’s in July.”

Hey guys I decided to match my smile to my bank account. See ya’s in July. pic.twitter.com/Wuobhxi9Od — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 7, 2021

