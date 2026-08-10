Court McGee Announces UFC Retirement Fight

Long-time UFC welterweight fighter Court McGee has announced that he will compete in the final fight of his MMA career at UFC 332.

McGee, a native of Ogden, Utah, has been competing in the UFC since 2010. On October 3, the Octagon travels to Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, and McGee will be on the card, competing in what will be the final fight of his long UFC career.

Court McGee Readies for Retirement

Taking to his social media, McGee confirmed that he will be fighting on UFC 332 and that the bout will mark his final fight inside the Octagon.

“Well, I signed my final contract. I’ve negotiated my last five or six contracts, usually four-fight deals — actually, all of them are four-fight deals. But I signed my last fight in my last four-fight contract. I was going to retire before I had my neck surgery, and I had it, and I came back and renegotiated, and this will be my final fight in my four-fight contract. 41 years old. I’ve been competing in the UFC since 2010. With the four fights in the Ultimate Fighter house in season 11, this will make my 29th UFC fight. A little nostalgic, and it will be here in Salt Lake City. So that’s exciting, and preparations are underway for what will be my retirement fight,” McGee said in a video posted on his Instagram.

McGee did not announce who he will fight in his UFC retirement bout, but fans can expect to find that out soon, as UFC 332 is coming up in two months from now.

Court McGee’s UFC Career

McGee began his MMA career in 2007 and reeled off an 11-1 record on the regional circuit before competing on The Ultimate Fighter in 2010, winning the show when he submitted Kris McCray in the finale.

Since 2010, McGee has fought in the UFC and has an overall record of 11-13 in the promotion. His best win came in 2013 when he defeated future UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker via split decision. He also holds notable victories over Tim Means, Ramiz Brahimaj, and Brad Tavares during his time in the TUF house.