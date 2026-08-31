Dan Hooker Thinks Paddy Pimblett Will Get Next UFC Title Shot

UFC lightweight veteran Dan Hooker believes that Paddy Pimblett will get the next title shot against UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.

Pimblett lost a unanimous decision to Gaethje in the main event of UFC 324 in January, in a fight that the Scouser was favored to win. By winning that bout, Gaethje won the interim UFC lightweight title and earned a date against then-UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria.

Since that fight, Gaethje upset Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 in what was an outstanding performance and a massive upset. As for Pimblett, he stunningly submitted Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 329 to bounce back into the win column.

That’s why Hooker thinks the UFC will grant Pimblett the rematch with Gaethje.

Dan Hooker Thinks UFC Will Get Paddy Pimblett Rematch

Speaking to Submission Radio, Hooker said that he thinks Pimblett will get the rematch with Gaethje next.

“He’s the champ, he can do whatever the (expletive) he wants… Some champs can’t, but Justin Gaethje can… For sure they’re just sliding Paddy Pimblett into a title fight, that’s probably what they’re gonna do,” Hooker said.

Is Dan Hooker Right?

Fans probably don’t want to hear it, but Hooker could definitely be right about Pimblett getting another shot at Gaethje, and this time for the undisputed UFC lightweight title.

Pimblett is one of, if not the biggest, names in the UFC lightweight division, and the company has been trying for years to build him up to fight for the belt.

When Pimblett lost to Gaethje at UFC 324, it was an upset loss, as it was a fight that he was supposed to win. But after bouncing back nicely against Saint Denis, it puts Pimblett back in the driver’s seat in the weight class.

By merit, the winner of UFC 331’s co-main event between Arman Tsarukyan and Mauricio Ruffy should be the next in line to fight for the belt at 155 lbs. If not them, then a rematch with Oliveira, who has won two straight fights, makes more sense based on merit.

But we all know the UFC likes going with their favorites, and they love Pimblett.