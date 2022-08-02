Tony Ferguson Warned by UFC Fan Favorite Who’ll ‘Smash’ His Face In

UFC fan favorite Dan Hooker has called out Tony Ferguson with an aggressive message.

The former UFC interim lightweight champion is reeling off the first knockout loss of his career against Michael Chandler at UFC 274 in May. Following an incredible 12-fight win streak, Ferguson hit a skid in his professional career that saw him drop the last four in a row to the very best in the division, including Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, Beneil Dariush, and Chandler.

Meanwhile, Hooker hasn’t been doing much better either. He’s coming off two consecutive defeats to Arnold Allen and Islam Makhachev in his most recent outings and has lost four of his last five, managing a sole win over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266 in Sep. 2021.

While they’ve both struggled in finding their form lately, Hooker and Ferguson have been able to stay in the top 15 of the official UFC lightweight rankings although they both slipped down from the top five. Ferguson is sitting right outside the top 10 at no. 11, with Hooker, spaced just one below him at no. 13.

Hooker called out Ferguson in an Aug. 2 tweet: “I’ll smash ya face in @TonyFergusonXT.” It was accompanied by a photo of the man who challenges people to change his mind on a certain topic, which in this case was “Hooker vs Ferguson is the fight to make.”

Hooker also responded to a fan post asking whether an outing with Ferguson next makes sense for the “Hangman.” He wrote, “You wana play ball? Step up to the plate. @Tonyferguson.”

Is the UFC Likely To Book Hooker v Ferguson?

A potential showdown between Hooker and Ferguson would make sense on paper. When stacking up their records next to each other, both athletes appear to be in a similar position where they really need to get back to winning ways.

Each of them has amassed a substantial following over their seasoned careers, with “El Cucuy” having a stronger base in his homeland of the United States.

When it’s not time to fight, Ferguson usually shies away from the camera sharing training updates with his fans on social media. Hooker, on the other hand, has maintained his presence in the community even outside of fighting due to more frequent interactions with the media.

We have seen similar dream pairings not come to fruition in the past as the UFC looks to build future superstars off the back of the grizzled veterans. The promotion could target a bout for them against one of the rising prospects, such as Jalin Turner, Damier Ismagulov, or Drew Dober, who’s coming off a vicious body shot knockout win over Rafael Alves at UFC 277.