UFC Made ‘Big Mistakes’ Which Led to Exciting Fighter Leaving Promotion

Exciting featherweight fighter Shane Burgos is no longer on the UFC roster as he recently signed with the Professional Fighters League. And UFC president Dana White admitted that the promotion made a “mistake” losing “Hurricane.”

Burgos (15-3), who is riding a two-fight win streak, revealed to Ariel Helwani earlier this week on “The MMA Hour” that he was moving on to the UFC’s rival promotion.

“That was the last fight of my deal,” Burgos said via MMA Fighting. “I said after the fight that I wanted to test free agency, test the waters. I know what I am worth, I wanted to see what everyone else thought I was worth. So I went out there, I tested the free agency market and I’m excited to announce that I’m signing with the PFL.

“It was not an easy decision. It was an offer I couldn’t turn it up. I’ve got two daughters, I’ve got to go back home, I’ve got to look at them in the face when it’s all said and done in this sport. With this deal I feel like that will secure that. Not taking anything away from my UFC career. Eleven fights in the UFC, that was a dream when I was 14 years old. I saw it for the first time on TV when I was 12 and was like, ‘That’s what I want to do.’ When I was 14 I made the decision, I started training at 15, and the UFC gave me the platform to be able to be in this position right now and then secure the deal that I just secured with the PFL.

“[Sean Shelby, Dana White, Hunter Campbell, Mick Maynard], all the guys at the UFC, I can’t thank you guys enough.”

White Echoed His Respect for Burgos, Said UFC Made ‘Big Mistakes’ Dealing With Hurricane

In an interview with Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole this week, White was asked about Burgos’ departure. And in short, the UFC president doesn’t appear content with losing Hurricane to the PFL.

“That’s a good question,” White said via the outlet. “How do I answer that question? Basically, there were some mistakes that were made here, some s*** that … he should have still been here. I respect him very much and I wish him the best. A hundred percent [mistakes were made on the UFC side]. A hundred percent. Big mistakes were made over here.”

Burgos Plans to Become a ‘Multi-Millionaire’ Fighting Inside the PFL’s Smart Cage

Burgos will surely be injected into PFL’s next season. And should he win his bracket, he’ll take home the likely $1 million grand prize. When speaking with Helwani, Burgos shared his plan on becoming a “multi-millionaire” fighting in the promotion’s patented Smart Cage.

“When it’s all said and done after the first season — obviously, I plan on winning — I’ll be a multi-millionaire,” Burgos said.

In November 2021, Burgos got back into the win column by besting Billy Quarantillo at UFC 268 in what was one of the most thrilling featherweight contests of the year. He last competed on July 16 when he extended his victory streak to two by earning a majority decision over Charles Jourdain.