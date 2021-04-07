Dana White Drops Bombshell: ‘WTF Is Going on Here?’

On Tuesday night, UFC president Dana White dropped a bombshell photo that set social media ablaze.

White shared a photo of himself with boxing icon Floyd Mayweather, along with the CEO of Asian fighting promotion Rizin Fighting Federation, Nobuyuki Sakakibara.

White wrote, “HOOOOOOOLY SH********!!!!!! WTF is goin on here?” See the tweet below:

It’s unclear why White met with Mayweather and Sakakibara. The UFC’s president tweet could either be teasing a potential partnership with the other two parties or a massive troll. However, that fact the three met signals the former.

White and Mayweather have alluded to a potential team-up in the past but it never came to fruition. They also worked together to promote Mayweather’s boxing bout with UFC superstar Conor McGregor in August 2017.

Furthermore, Mayweather is no stranger to Rizin. “Money” competed in an exhibition boxing bout under the banner in December 2018, defeating Tenshin Nasukawa.

Whatever the meaning is behind the post, White's tweet yielded a major amount of engagement from MMA fans.

Negotiations to air Rizin events on fightpass, with Floyd as the middle dude, probably. Or maybe Rizin is bleeding money and trying to get Dana to buy them. — DRAGON OF ZEON (@JustinTLiger) April 7, 2021

Floyd coming to the UFC 👀 pic.twitter.com/jIoqumud6K — Hassan 🪐 (@KingHassan__) April 7, 2021

Dana vs Floyd

Rizin

New Years — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) April 7, 2021

