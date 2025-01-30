Dana White Breaks Silence on Bryce Mitchell Hitler Comments

UFC President Dana White addressed comments Bryce Mitchell made about Adolf Hitler on a podcast, condemning his statements but revealing the No. 13-ranked featherweight will not face punishment from the MMA organization

White said the UFC is “beyond disgusted” by Mitchell, who praised Hitler and denied the Holocaust.

Speaking at a press conference in Saudi Arabia at a Power Slap event, White said, “I’ve heard a lot of dumb, ignorant (expletive) in my day. But this one’s probably the worst. When you talk about Hitler, he’s responsible for the death of 6 million Jews, and he tried to completely eliminate a race of people. World War II was the deadliest war in history. Fifteen million military deaths, 45 million civilians and 25 million civilians were killed in World War II.”

Mitchell’s comments were made on the first episode of his podcast, Arkansanity, on January 24, 2025. The comments went viral on social media days after Mitchell posted the episode after clips were shared. Mitchell said, “I honestly think that Hitler was a good guy.”

Mitchell also said that “before Hitler got on meth, he was a guy I’d go fishing with. He fought for his country. He wanted to purify it by kicking the greedy Jews out.” Mitchell also made statements denying the Holocaust, saying that “public education,” leads people to falsely believe 6 million Jewish people were killed, falsely saying “the Holocaust ain’t real.”

White added, “Hitler was one of the most disgusting and evil human beings that ever walked the face of the Earth. And anyone who even tries to take an opposing position is a moron. That’s the problem with the internet and social media. You provide a platform for a lot of dumb, ignorant people.”

White said the UFC has “reached out” to Mitchell and “let him know how we feel about it.”

When asked if Mitchell would receive any punishment from the UFC, White replied, “That’s what everybody wants to hear about, punishment. Free speech. I don’t have to love. You don’t have to love it. You know.”

He added, “That’s the beautiful thing about this business. For all of you that hate Bryce Mitchell you get to see him hopefully get his a** whooped on global television. What do you want me to say about it? You know where I am with free speech. We’re disgusted by it.”

White said that when the UFC talked to Mitchell about the statements he told them he was “sorry if I put you guys in any position,” but didn’t apologize for what he said. Mitchell has not addressed the comments publicly since the podcast was posted online.

“He’s stupid. He’s dumb. You can’t fix dumb people,” White said. “When you have someone that’s really, really stupid, and that’s who we’re talking about here, what do you do? How do you talk sense to a dummy? You don’t.”

White Said ‘Dumb People, People Who Are Really Stupid & Really Ignorant Can Have a Voice’

White added, “I think he’s probably one of the dumbest, literally one of the dumbest human beings. Let’s not forget, that this is a guy who took a drill through his nutsack, then had to reverse it and pull the drill back out. That’s the level of stupid that we’re talking about. I could probably go on for 10 minutes talking about how dumb Bryce Mitchell is. But guess what? Bryce Mitchell has a podcast.”

After being told it was the first episode of Mitchell’s podcast, White said, “What a way to start. But that’s the world that we live in now. Dumb people, people who are really stupid and really ignorant can have a voice. We don’t have to agree with it, we don’t have to like it. I’m giving you mine and the UFC’s position on what he had to say.”

The UFC president said, “Out of all the dumb ignorant (expletive) I’ve heard in my life, this has to be the dumbest and most ignorant.”

Mitchell last fought at UFC 310 and earned a knockout victory over Kron Gracie. There have been no announcements about Mitchell’s next fight.