Dana White Comments on Justin Gaethje’s UFC Gloves

UFC president Dana White shared his reaction to what Ilia Topuria said about Justin Gaethje’s gloves following UFC Freedom 250.

Topuria recently said that he felt that Gaethje’s gloves were loaded when they fought at UFC Freedom 250 in June, but event regulator Andy Foster said that the gloves were checked and there was nothing there.

Now, we know what White thinks.

Dana White Shares Thoughts on Justin Gaethje’s Gloves

Speaking to reporters after UFC 331, White shared his thoughts on Gaethje’s gloves.

“So, the head of the athletic commission here in California has looked at his (gloves), probably the best in the world, and he was there, and inspectors were watching him get his hand wrapped, watching him put his gloves on, all that (expletive). Nothing happened with Gaethje’s gloves,” White said.

Ilia Topuria Eyeing Rematch

It’s clear from his comments that Topuria is eyeing a rematch with Gaethje, which is why he said what he did about his gloves, as he looks to goad his rival into fighting him again.

Will it work? That remains to be seen, as Arman Tsarukyan’s big knockout win over Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331 may have put him in the driver’s seat for the title shot at 155 lbs against Gaethje, if he does fight again.

We’ll have to wait and see what Gaethje wants to do, because if he does fight again, then he will be chasing the biggest payday. If that’s against Topuria, then perhaps he will want that fight instead of fighting Tsarukyan.

But ultimately it is the UFC’s call on who gets the title shot, so we will have to wait and see what the promotion plans on doing with the title at 155 lbs.

If Topuria’s comments about the gloves were designed to get into Gaethje’s head and earn him a rematch, then maybe they will look smart in hindsight.

But right now he just looks like a sore loser, as he is making up excuses as to why he lost at UFC Freedom 250 when he should have just said that Gaethje was the better man that night and not made up excuses.