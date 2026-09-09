Dana White Comments on Michael Page’s UFC Future

UFC president Dana White confirmed that the promotion has no interest in re-signing Michael Page after the conclusion of his contract.

Page just finished his six-fight UFC contract with a 5-1 record, but his fights were not exciting to watch, and the UFC had no interest in re-signing him.

Dana White Confirms Michael Page Is No Longer on UFC Roster

Speaking to the media following Week 5 of DWCS, White confirmed that Page is no longer on the UFC roster.

“That was his last fight on his contract. I don’t think we’re signing him, no. What’s the confusion? I think it’s been pretty clear that he wasn’t being re-signed, and he would be taken out of the rankings because he’s no longer on the roster,” White said.

Play

It doesn’t get any clearer from the boss than these comments, as he made it clear that the UFC is no longer in the Michael Page business.

Although he had a winning record and beat several top-15 ranked opponents inside the Octagon, his fights just weren’t good enough and weren’t exciting to watch, so it was an easy decision for White and Co. to let him go and not offer him a new contract as the fit between Page and the UFC just didn’t prove to be a good one.

What’s Next for Michael Page?

Now that Page is a free agent, it will be interesting to see where he winds up next.

Despite not having the most exciting fights in the UFC, he did win his last four fights in a row, so he should still garner interest from other MMA promotions.

MVP/PFL could reach out to him for an upcoming card, while Strike MMA and GFL — two new MMA promotions — could also potentially have interest in him.

Page could also consider going to another combat sport such as Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, where he has fought before, or to Karate Combat.

Wherever he does go, fans just hope that Page starts to open up more with his striking.

We’ll see where he winds up next, but it won’t be inside the UFC Octagon.