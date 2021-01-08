Dana White on Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 in 2021

UFC superstar Nate Diaz hasn’t competed in the Octagon since November 2019 and the promotion’s president, Dana White, hopes the fighter makes a return this year.

Diaz last fought at UFC 244 when he took on Jorge Masvidal for the UFC’s “Baddest Motherf*****” belt and lost via doctor’s stoppage. And although he didn’t fight in 2020, Diaz still remains one of the UFC’s biggest stars.

White recently took part in an ESPN+ fan Q&A and he was asked about the likelihood of Diaz fighting in 2021. Although White said he’s hopeful, he’s not holding his breath in anticipation for a Diaz return.

“I hope (he fights this year),” White said via MMA Junkie. “I hope so. I’d like to see him fight. I’m not counting on it, but I’d like to see him fight.”

White Said Diaz vs. Conor McGregor 3 Wil ‘Probably Not’ Happen This Year

White was also asked if fans would see the trilogy match between Diaz and Conor McGregor in 2021. Diaz and “Notorious” fought twice in 2016, with Diaz winning the first bout by second-round submission and McGregor edging out the scorecards in their second fight. Fans have clamored for a third match between the two rivals but it’s unlikely to happen this year, according to the UFC’s president.

“Probably not,” White said.

Even though Diaz and McGregor haven’t been locked in a cage for years, they have frequently taken aim at each other on social media and have expressed interest in a trilogy fight.

McGregor is set to headline UFC 257 against No. 2 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier on January 23. Should he win, Notorious will likely be next in line for a title shot in the division. He has also expressed interest in boxing Manny Pacquiao this year.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Diaz Wanted a Rematch With Masvidal After Losing via Doctor’s Stoppage

Diaz vs. Masvidal at UFC 244 in November 2019 was an exciting affair that ended abruptly between the third and fourth rounds. Diaz sustained a cut during the fight and the cage-side doctor called off the fight before the fourth round began.

After the bout, Diaz said that he wanted a rematch, feeling that the doctor’s stoppage was unwarranted. Masvidal had also shown interested in a rematch. However, fast forward 14 months, and the rematch has still not happened.

Masvidal has fought once since becoming the “BMF.” He challenged welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for the strap on less than a weeks notice at UFC 251 in July 2020. The fight went all five rounds and Usman was crowned the winner via unanimous decision.

For his next fight, “Gamebred” has been linked to a potential match with No. 1 ranked welterweight and former training partner Colby Covington.

READ NEXT: UFC’s Michael Bisping Slams Ex-Champ: ‘Now He’s Sparring Girls’