Dana White Destroys Critics: ‘I Don’t Give a F***!’ [WATCH]

UFC president Dana White touted his company’s 2020 accomplishments and blasted his critics on Monday via social media. White’s company, UFC, famously became the first major sporting organization to get back to business during the global pandemic. Apparently, White feels so strongly about the backlash he received from some in the media and others that he created and released a video that attempts to destroy those pundits for expressing their dissenting opinions.

“I don’t give a f***!” White says during part of the video, and the very creation and release of the video proves that to be true.

It's up to YOU to take care of your business, your family, your employees, and those you care about!!! #kickassin2021 — danawhite (@danawhite) December 21, 2020

White posted, “As we roll into 2021, I just wanted to remind everyone there’s ALWAYS a solution to every problem! So, cut through all the bulls***, and don’t let these people that don’t matter tell you how to live your life.”

In the video, White goes scorched earth style on several prominent members of the media for their various opinions about how the UFC should (or rather shouldn’t) operate its business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The list includes ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, CBS Sports’ Brian Campbell, Bleacher Report’s Lyle Fitzsimmons, Washington Post’s Gene Wang, NY Times’ Kevin Draper, USA Today’s Nate Scott, MMA Fighting’s Mike Chiapetta, MMA Tonight’s Jimmy Smith and several other notables.

Top Rank’s CEO Bob Arum, a boxing promoter that White has a longstanding rivalry with, also made the cut.

This year has been wild, so maybe the president of the leading MMA promotional company in the world releasing such a video should come as no surprise.

