UFC’s Dana White Erupts: ‘Don’t Bother Coming to the Fight’

UFC president Dana White is not happy with a certain Las Vegas media outlet for their comments in a recent article.

On April 23, 2021, the Las Vegas Review-Journal (LVRJ) published an article about UFC 264, the upcoming July 10 event that is scheduled to take place at the city’s T-Mobile Arena.

It will be the first event the UFC has put on with a live audience in Las Vegas since the beginning of the pandemic. According to White, the event sold out in seconds, with over 20,000 fans attending to watch Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor fight for the third time.

The LVRJ article states, “At least 15,000 people are willing to risk permanent damage or death to attend a live sporting event again. That’s according to language in the disclaimer for those attending UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida, the first indoor sporting event to allow full attendance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.”

White shared a screenshot of the article with the above text and shared it on his social media. He then wrote a scathing rant aimed at the Las Vegas newspaper, defending what the promotion has done since the beginning of the pandemic. He also pointed to the economic benefit for Las Vegas to host the live event. White wrote:

Hey Las Vegas, this is our piece of s*** local newspaper. Through this entire pandemic we didn’t lay off a single employee, we worked with governmental agencies in Nevada and around the world to put on every event safely, and we chose to bring our biggest fight of the year with Conor McGregor back to town July 10th to help relaunch the city. Yet, this is how the Las Vegas Review Journal shows its support for a true local business. Go f*** yourself LVRJ, and don’t bother coming to the fight in July.

See White’s post below and you can find the LVRJ’s article by tapping here.

White Shared a Video in December Attacking the Media’s Coverage of the UFC’s Response to the Pandemic

This is not the first time White has taken aim at the media over the COVID-19 pandemic. In December, White shared a video of media members critiquing his and the promotion’s response to the pandemic early on.

White wrote: “It’s up to YOU to take care of your business, your family, your employees, and those you care about!!!”

Watch the UFC president’s video below:

UFC 2020 Tribute to Dana White (The Anti-Media video)An amazing man did an amazing job! F*** the media! #UFC #DanaWhite #2020 2020-12-21T22:51:20Z

UFC 264 Features the Trilogy Match Between Dustin Poirier & Conor McGregor

The rivalry between two of the best lightweights in the world will be determined on July 10 at UFC 264 in Las Vegas. Dustin Poirier, who is ranked No. 1 in the division, will fight UFC superstar and No.6-ranked 155-pounder Conor McGregor. They are 1-1 against each other, with both winning via TKO.

In their first fight dating back to 2014, “Notorious” finished Poirier in the first round of their featherweight bout. Then in January of this year, the two met again but this time at lightweight. The fight went entirely different and “The Diamond” scored a second-round TKO victory.

The stakes are high for both men as the winner will likely earn a lightweight title shot against the winner of UFC 262’s Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler.

