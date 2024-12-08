Dana White Responds to Controversial UFC 310 Decision

UFC President Dana White.

Ciryl Gane’s controversial victory over Alexander Volkov at UFC 310 came down to who “got rocked” harder in the second round in two of the judge’s eyes, Nevada Athletic Commission officials told UFC President Dana White.

Gane, the former UFC interim heavyweight champion, won a 29-28, 29-28, 28-29 split decision at the December 7, 2024, event, over Volkov, leading to backlash from the crowd at the T-Mobile Arena and UFC fans on social media. UFC commentators Jon Anik, Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier also expressed suprise with the decision.

Judges Adalaide Byrd and Junichiro Kamijo scored the fight for Gane, while Eric Colon gave the fight to Volkov. All three judges scored the first round for Gane and the third for Volkov, with Byrd and Kamijo scoring the second round for Gane and Colon for Volkov.

“Here’s what happened after that fight. You heard the boos, I went over to Volkov, I apologized to him, I thought he won the fight. And the head of the commission came over and said, ‘Listen, we think that second round was really close and could have gone either ways. Both guys got rocked,” White told reporters at the UFC 310 post-fight press conference. “They were making the argument on why the fight was judged the way it was.”

Volkov appeared to land the better shots and control the first half of the second round, including a spinning back first that seemed to stun Gane. The Frenchman returned the favor with just over a minute left in the round, rocking Volkov with a right hand. He also ended the round with a takedown and Von Flue choke attempt after the Russian tried a guillotine.

According to UFC Stats, Volkov landed 37 significant strikes, while Gane had 43. In the decisive second round, Gane outstruck Volkov 27-25.

When asked if he still thought Volkov won the fight after talking to the commission, White told the media, “It doesn’t (expletive) matter what I think. It really doesn’t. Because at the end of the day they decide who wins and loses, not us.”

Alexander Volkov Said ‘I’m Absolutely Sure I Won That Fight’

In his post-fight press conference, Volkov told reporters, “I don’t know what we’re going to do. I’m absolutely sure I won that fight. I did much more than Gane.”

The loss snapped a four-fight win streak for Volkov and derailed a run toward a title shot for the No. 3-ranked Volkov.

“I’m struggling to understand why he won,” Volkov said. “Maybe the first round was close enough. But I was more active, I did more pressure. For sure I got the second round and third round. I did more damage to him for sure. I don’t know what he thinks. I saw the eyes of his team and they didn’t expect this decision. He was upset. My respect to Ciryl Gane … Nothing bad to my opponent, I’m not happy with the commission. I can’t agree with this.”

Ciryl Gane, Who Walked Out of the Octagon After the Judge’s Decision Was Announced Before Returning for a Post-Fight Interview, Expressed Frustration With the Outcome

Gane has now won two fights in a row after losing to Jon Jones in the UFC Heavyweight title match at UFC 285. At his post-fight press conference, Gane told reporters, he injured his foot, possibly breaking a toe or toes, on the first kick he threw.

“I was really focused on it,” Gane said. “I tried to keep my mind in the fight.”

Gane told the media he walked out of the Octagon before being interviewed by Rogan because he was “frustrated,” about the fight. Gane said his frustration stemmed from his performance after injuring his foot.

He added, “I want to be back as soon as I can,” depending on the injury to his toes.