Dana White Reveals ‘Great Problem to Have’ at 155 lbs

UFC president Dana White revealed the “great problem to have” that the UFC is currently dealing with at 155 lbs.

UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje has not fought since he defeated Ilia Topuria via fourth-round TKO at UFC Freedom 250 in June, and he is expected to miss the rest of the year due to injuries.

When he returns, rumors suggest he could face Topuria in a rematch, but Paddy Pimblett is also an option.

White says that’s a good problem for the UFC to have.

Dana White on ‘Great Problem’ at 155 lbs

Speaking to the media, White revealed the “great problem” the UFC is facing in the lightweight division right now.

“Like I said to you guys earlier, we owe all these guys three fights a year, so guys are always getting offered fights. So, we’ll see,” White said.

“The big talk is, who’s he going to fight? Is he going to fight Gaethje, or is he going to fight Paddy Pimblett? That is a good problem to have.”

Dana White Comments on Potential Justin Gaethje Retirement

White was also asked if he thinks Gaethje should retire, and this is what he said.

“Not based on his skill level, or based on his last fight, or what he’s accomplished. There’s two sides to this coin. If you talk about going out the right way, but he looked incredible, and you think about how much money is left on the table for him to make when he still looks good,” White said.

We’ll see what Gaethje ultimately decides to do, but as White noted, there is still a lot of money left on the table for him to make, so he has all the opportunities in the world to get back in the cage and fight again, either against Topuria once again or against Gaethje.

We’ll see what the UFC decides to do with the champ, and what he wants to do with his career, but it appears that he will get the choice of either fighting Topuria or Pimblett once he steps back into the Octagon sometime in the next year.