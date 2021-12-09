Dana White Dismisses Mega-Fight: ‘Why Do It Again?’

UFC president Dana White is not interested in putting together a mega-fight unless the fans push him to do it.

Speaking with TSN during the UFC 269 fight week, White shared his disinterest in booking the trilogy fight between women’s featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko.

The two fought twice at bantamweight in the UFC, with “The Lioness” edging Shevchenko on the score cards both times. The second fight, which took place at UFC 215 in September 2017, ended with a particularly controversial split decision, with many scoring the match for “Bullet.”

Fast forward four years and the two women are dominant champions in their respective divisions. There have been calls for the trilogy match for the past few years, however White isn’t keen on scheduling it.

“I don’t know if that fight needs to happen,” White said to the outlet via MMA Fighting. “I don’t know. I’ve thought about it a lot. You know they’re both incredible in their own weight classes. They already fought twice. Why do it again?

“I would imagine if they wanted to do it bad enough and the fans wanted it bad enough, I would do it but I don’t see much point in it.”

