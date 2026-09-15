Dana White Announces New Bonus Ahead of UFC 331

UFC president Dana White announced that he will be giving out a new bonus ahead of this Saturday’s UFC 331 event.

UFC 331 takes place on Saturday, September 19, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The main event features a rematch between UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van and rival Alexandre Pantoja, while the co-main event sees lightweight contenders Arman Tsarukyan and Mauricio Ruffy go at it for five rounds or less.

Ahead of the event, White announced that the fighters will get the chance to fight for an additional bonus this Saturday.

Dana White Announces New Bonus for UFC 331

According to White, he will be giving out the “proper chaos” bonus for $50,000 at UFC 331.

“Long before I did a deal with Paramount, I’ve been telling you guys I’m a huge fan of ‘Mobland.’ It is one of the best shows on television. Season two premieres this Friday on Paramount+, the night before UFC 331 in LA. So for one night only, we’re bringing a little proper chaos into the octagon. At UFC 331, we are unlocking the proper chaos bonus. $50,000 awarded to the fighter who I think deserves it most. UFC 331, Van vs. Pantoja is live September 19th on Paramount+, and do not forget season two, premieres this Friday. Mobland, one of the best shows on television. Knockout season one, just in time for season two,” White said in a video posted to his Instagram (via MMAjunkie.com).

No Criteria Announced for New Bonus

Other than White saying that the winner of the award will be the fighter whom he feels deserves it the most, he didn’t give out any sort of criteria for who would be named the award winner.

Based on the name of the bonus being the “proper chaos bonus,” one could assume that it would be given to a fighter who has a crazy finish, or perhaps someone who wins as a big underdog.

We’ll find out Saturday what White has up his sleeve, but the extra $50,000 on the line gives all the fighters on the card another reason to have a big showing at this Saturday’s UFC 331 event in L.A.