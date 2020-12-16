Dana White on UFC Superstar: ‘He’s Ready To Come Back’

UFC superstar Jon Jones hasn’t competed since defeating Dominick Reyes back in February in the main event of UFC 247, but UFC president Dana White revealed the former light heavyweight champ, who vacated his title over the summer so he could move up to the heavyweight ranks, was getting ready to get back to work inside the UFC’s Octagon. White revealed the latest information on Jones to BT Sport.

“I’m trying to think about how long Jon Jones has been in the UFC now. It’s ten plus years,” White said per BT Sport. “Jon Jones and I had the best conversation we’ve ever had about a week ago. He’s ready to come back. His heads in the right place, and he and I are in a really good place.”

Will Will Jones Fight Next?

White wasn’t yet ready to reveal who Jones might fight next in his first heavyweight action. Instead, White revealed who Jones wouldn’t be facing, at least soon.

“He doesn’t get to jump over Francis [Ngannou] and fight for a title. I don’t know what we’re going to do yet or how it’s going to play out, but we’re working on it,” White said.

That means Jones won’t be getting an immediate title shot against UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Instead, top-ranked contender Francis Ngannou will get the well-deserved next crack at UFC heavyweight gold, and Jones will either have to wait for the dust to settle there or get busy with another fight.

Of course, Ngannou already revealed to Heavy he’d “absolutely” be happy to make Jones his first title defense assuming Ngannou beats Miocic for the title.

Miocic also wants to face Jones.

But the best news of all is that White sounds so positive that Jones is ready to move into the UFC’s heavyweight division that his excitement implies Jones will be fighting someone besides Miocic or Ngannou next.

That means Jones will be back sooner rather than later.

White: ‘I Think He’s Excited For This Challenge’

Moreover, and perhaps most importantly, White sounds genuinely excited in his interview with BT Sport about putting Jones into some really big fights next year.

“I do [think he’ll be energized],” White said. “I think he’s excited about this challenge, and he’s excited to cement his legacy as the greatest to ever do it.”

Jones is one of the most accomplished UFC fighters in history. While the American superstar has enjoyed a volatile relationship with White over the years, the two men have worked together for over a long time now.

Still, things got superheated over the summer between the two men to the point that Jones even threatened to sit out of competition for the foreseeable future.

Now, White and Jones, at least according to the UFC president, both seem to be on the same page again.

Both men are intent on getting Jones back into the cage in 2021, and that’s great news for everyone who benefits from the UFC making the biggest and best fights for its most popular superstars.

