Dana White Sees Path to Win for Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330

UFC president Dana White said that he sees a path to victory for Ian Machado Garry to upset Islam Makhachev at UFC 330.

Machado Garry is a significant underdog in the UFC 330 headliner against Makhachev, which takes place on Saturday at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Despite being a big underdog, however, Machado Garry’s boss believes he has what it takes to win the fight.

Dana White Breaks Down UFC 330 Main Event

Speaking to TMZ Sports ahead of UFC 330, White explained why he thinks Machado Garry has a very realistic path to victory.

“This is Ian Garry’s biggest fight ever. This is huge for him,” White said.

“I don’t think disrespected, but he’s definitely being overlooked, which is crazy. He beat Belal Muhammad. In my opinion, he’s the No. 1 contender right now, but he is the most dangerous guy for Islam right now.

“It’s one of those fights that’s like set up for a spoiler.”

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Ian Machado Garry Looking to Stop Islam Makhachev From Making History

Machado Garry will be looking to stop Makhachev from breaking the UFC all-time win streak record, which he currently co-owns with the legend Anderson Silva, as both men have 16 wins in a row each.

For Makhachev to break the UFC wins record, he needs to get past Machado Garry, which, as White said, isn’t going to be easy to do, as Machado Garry presents plenty of challenges for the Russian.

Not only is Garry taller and longer, but he is also younger. All of these advantages in the biometrics are things that typically can lead to a fighter being upset in a fight, which is exactly what White is predicting might happen in the main event of UFC 330.

The good news is that we only have to wait one more day for the headliner of UFC 330 to go down. It all takes place on Saturday night in Philadelphia, and then we’ll find out if Machado Garry is the real deal, or if Mackahev truly is that good and has what it takes to break the all-time UFC wins record and hold it all to himself.