Dana White Provides Update on Tom Aspinall’s UFC Return

UFC president Dana White provided the latest update on UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall’s return to the Octagon.

Aspinall has not fought since UFC 321 in October 2025, when he suffered an eye injury in a No Contest against Ciryl Gane.

Now, nearly a year later, he still hasn’t been booked yet, which has fans wondering when he will fight again.

Aspinall did release a statement recently reaffirming his commitment to the UFC after his boxing coach, Stipe Drvis, said that he wanted out of the promotion, but he still hasn’t had a fight booked, so questions remain unanswered.

However, UFC president Dana White is adamant that Aspinall and the promotion are in a good place.

Dana White Provides Update on Tom Aspinall

Speaking to “Spinnin Backfist MMA” in a new interview, Aspinall gave the latest update on where things stand between the UFC and Aspinall, and it was mostly positive.

“Whenever he’s healthy (he’ll fight again). He’s not going anywhere. He’s with us, and we’re good with Tom Aspinall. I didn’t know his striking coach had said that, but, obviously, that’s not true. And sounds like Tom clarified that. But yeah, we’re good. When he’s healthy and ready to fight, he’ll fight.”

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UFC Heavyweight Division Misses Tom Aspinall

Aspinall is the best heavyweight MMA fighter on the planet, so the sport desperately needs him to get back to full health.

The eye injury that he suffered against Gane at UFC 321 last year necessitated that the promotion create an interim title in the meantime, which Gane won when he knocked out Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250. But Gane has not defended that interim belt as he awaits a title unification bout against Aspinall to take place late this year.

For whatever reason, Aspinall’s eye has not healed as fast as anyone would have hoped, so he remains on the sidelines to this point. But hopefully, the doctors can clear him to compete again, and the UFC can get the fight against Gane booked as soon as possible, because the fans want Aspinall to come back, and he also needs to make money.