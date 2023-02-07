Dana White Gives Fiery Response to UFC Champ: ‘What Does He Know?’

UFC president Dana White called Islam Makhachev’s recent translated comments about the promotion of UFC 284 “internet BS.”

Makhachev is set for his first lightweight title defense. He’ll battle reigning 145-pound king Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 284 in Perth, Australia, on February 12. Makhachev recently spoke with the Russian outlet RSport Russia, and the interview was, of course, in Russian.

According to an English transcript shared by MMA Junkie, Makhachev knocked the amount of time the UFC was putting in to advertise the contest, especially because the match features the No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter – Volkanovski – versus the man in the No. 2 spot, Makhachev.

“I see that it is not such big promotion,” Mahachev said. “Dana White himself has some problems; he does not pay much attention to this fight. …In terms of pay-per-view, yes, more could have been done. I only saw Volkanovski once, in Sydney. A tour could be organized around the world, a convergence could be held in America.”

Well, “that’s not true,” according to White, who dispelled the notion while appearing on The Jim Rome Show this week.

“Yeah, that’s not true,” White said. “I’ve talked to Islam. First of all, who interviewed him? Who translated for him? I mean, the guy speaks Russian — taken out of context like most of the things in the media.

“First of all, he lives in Dagestan. What does he know about what’s going on for the promotion of the fight? He doesn’t know anything. It’s going to be one of the top-five biggest fights of all-time. First of all, the event sold out. Right? You couldn’t get a ticket if you wanted to get a ticket in Perth. And this thing is trending right now to be the biggest pay-per-view event in Australia, which, it’s like six percent behind the Conor McGregor [versus Dustin] Poirier 3 fight. It’s probably going to break the record. So, to say that the fight hasn’t been [promoted], that’s just ridiculous. That’s what you call some internet BS.”