Dana White Shares Take on Illegal Strikes in Pereira vs. Gane Fight

UFC president Dana White shared his take on the alleged illegal strikes in the Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane fight at UFC Freedom 250.

In the co-main event of the UFC White House card, Gane dropped Pereira with a big punch in the second round and then began to attack him with ground and pound once the two hit the floor. Several of the strikes appeared to hit the back of Pereira’s head, but referee Herb Dean did not warn Gane for the strikes. Soon after, Gane won the fight via TKO when Dean stepped in and stopped the contest, making Gane the interim UFC heavyweight champion of the world.

In the aftermath of the bout, Pereira has gone on a media tour where he has openly complained about Dean’s reffing in the fight, as he truly believes several of the strikes were to the back of his head, and that because of it, he should get a rematch with Gane.

Now, we know how the boss, White, feels about it.

Dana White Reacts to Alex Pereira’s Complaints About Ciryl Gane & Herb Dean

Speaking to the media following UFC Vegas 119, White was asked his thoughts on the alleged back-of-the-head strikes in Pereira vs. Gane, and this is what he had to say.

“I also think if you watch the fight, it’s undeniable that he got hit with some strikes to the back of the head. But in the middle of the action, when it’s going on, and guys are rolling around trying to get out of it, sometimes some fouls happen. Maybe Dean should have said, ‘Hey, watch the back of the head,’ or warned him, or something like that. But I don’t know,” White said.

“I could tell you this. Alex Pereira is not a whiner, and Alex Pereira doesn’t complain about things or make excuses after fights. So I have to believe that he believed that, that he truly believed that that was true. I don’t know. I really don’t have any thoughts on it. That’s something they’ll have to work out with the commission. Not my area. Listen, like I said, here’s what I can tell you. Alex Pereira is not a whiner, man. That guy doesn’t ever complain about anything or whatever, so if you believe he’s that serious about it, and he’s upset about it, that he believes it to be true.”

Alex Pereira Unlikely to Get Immediate Rematch

While Pereira has been stumping for an immediate rematch with Gane, he is unlikely to get it since Gane is set to face UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall later this year to unify the belts.

Speaking of Gane, White was asked if he had spoken to Aspinall about when he could return to the Octagon. Though he admitted the two sides are talking, White was not afraid to show his cards on that one, as he would not confirm Aspinall’s return timeline. Hopefully, though, the UFC can book this fight before the end of the year and get the heavyweight title moving again, with Aspinall out of action since October 2025.