Dana White Signs 6 New UFC Fighters After Week 2 of DWCS

UFC president Dana White continued to sign new fighters to the world’s leading MMA promotion after Week 2 of DWCS Season 10.

After signing four fighters in Week 1, White followed it up by signing six fighters in Week 2.

Dana White Signs All 5 Winning Fighters

In the main event, welterweight Kaik Brito brutally knocked out Namo Fazil in the third round with a massive right hand that knocked his opponent out cold. The fight was close for the first two rounds, but Brito took the judges out of the equation with a crazy third-round knockout.

At middleweight, Trent Miller submitted Douglas Henrique Rodrigues in the second round with a Von Flue choke. Miller was a +500 underdog, but managed to pull off a huge upset by finishing Rodrigues, who gassed out after a strong start in the first round of the fight.

At lightweight, Christian Perez knocked out Logan Paxton in the second round. This was Perez’s second stint on DWCS after losing to Manoel Sousa last year by third-round knockout. This time, he got the win and earned a UFC contract along with it.

At middleweight, Alik Lorenz pulled off a major upset with a first-round KO win over Mahamed Aly. Lorenz went forward right off the rip, throwing heavy strikes at Aly’s head before dropping him and finishing him with heavy ground and pound.

In the opening bout, featherweights Roman Gabriel Puga and Tanner Trembley went to war, with Puga emerging as the winner via unanimous decision after three hard rounds. It was an incredible fight between two men who badly wanted UFC contracts, and in the end, Puga got the win and a UFC contract.

UFC President Signs Rare Loser

In addition to the contracts for all the winning fighters, White also signed a rare losing fighter, as Trembley received a UFC contract despite losing to Puga.

The thing about DWCS is that it’s not just about winning. If you have a standout performance in a loss, which Trembley certainly did against Puga, then you will get consideration for a UFC signing, too, which is exactly what happened in this case.