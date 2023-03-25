Dana White Sounds Off on UFC Women’s ‘Baddest Motherf*****’ Fight

UFC president Dana White was asked about the promotion staging a potential women’s “Baddest Motherf*****” (BMF) title fight during the UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Vera post-fight press conference.

In short, White said he wasn’t sure it would happen in the future, but he also didn’t close the door on the idea. He revealed how the initial ceremonial belt came to fruition, and that it may be a “one and done” venture. Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz fought to become the promotion’s BMF king in 2019, and Masvidal earned it via doctor’s stoppage at UFC 244.

White said that after he came up with the idea for the belt, he thought the UFC matchmakers and the promotion’s chief business officer, Hunter Campbell, would shut it down. But, they didn’t, which led to the Madison Square Garden showdown between the two superstars.

“I don’t know,” White laughed when asked about putting on a women’s BMF clash. “You know when we were getting ready for the promotion for that fight, and I came up with the ‘BMF’ belt… I told you guys about matchmaking — how matchmaking works at our office.

“There’s four of us in involved in it. It’s me, Sean [Shelby], Mick [Maynard] and Hunter Campbell. And we get in there and argue, and we go back and forth. And we do this and that. I thought they were going to f****** flame me when I came up with the ‘BMF’ idea. And actually everybody liked it. So, we did it.

“That thing might be a one-and-done. It was fun for that fight and it made sense for those two guys. But, I don’t know. We’ve kind of kicked it around. We’ve talked about it before. I don’t know.”