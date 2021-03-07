Fighter Slams UFC’s Dana White: ‘You Don’t Believe In Me’

UFC president Dana White has no idea what he did to light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

Blachowicz fought in the main event of UFC 259 on Saturday night, taking on the current UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya. The “Prince of Cieszyn” defended his 205-pound strap by unanimous decision, halting Adesanya’s dream of becoming an undefeated UFC double champ.

It was the Polish fighter’s first title defense, extending his win streak to five and adding another big name to his mantel, which includes the likes of former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold and top light heavyweight Dominick Reyes.

In less than two years, Blachowicz went from a lesser-known fighter to the king of light heavyweights. Because his start in the UFC was less than stellar, going 2-4 in his first six promotional bouts, as well as capturing gold after Jon Jones vacated the title, some haven’t given Blachowicz the credit he deserves.

According to White, Blachowicz had something to say about that after the UFC president wrapped the light heavyweight belt around the Prince of Cieszyn’s waist on Saturday night.

“When I got up in the Octagon, I put the belt on [Blachowicz] tonight and he turned around, looked at me and said, ‘You don’t believe in me,'” White told the media during the UFC 259 post-fight press conference. “I said, ‘What the f***? What did I do?”

“I’ve done nothing but say good things about the guy,” he continued. “But yeah, he thinks I don’t believe in him.”

White reiterated that he does in fact believe in the 205-pound champion.

“I was stunned,” White continued. “I was like, ‘What? What did I ever say to make you think that I don’t believe in you?'”

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

White Weighed-In on Blachowicz vs. Adesanya

White gave his thoughts on the outcome of the UFC 259 main event.

“Listen, [Adeanysa] is the middleweight champ, he doesn’t get the light heavyweight title, he doesn’t fight Jon Jones,” White said during the presser. “But you know what? You can never hurt somebody for thinking big and trying to become great. He gave it a shot tonight, didn’t happen.

“Jan is the man. He is the 205-pound champ and now he starts taking on all-comers in that weight division.”

UFC 259 Results

Here are the full results for the UFC 259 fight card:

Main Card

Light Heavyweight Championship: Jan Blachowicz def. Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision (49–46, 49–45, 49–45)

Women’s Featherweight Championship: Amanda Nunes def. Megan Anderson via first-round submission

Bantamweight Championship: Aljamain Sterling def. Petr Yan via fourth-round DQ

Lightweight: Islam Makhachev def. Drew Dober via third-round submission

Light Heavyweight: Aleksandar Rakic def. Thiago Santos via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)

Preliminary Card

Bantamweight: Dominick Cruz def. Casey Kenney via split decision (28–29, 29–28, 30–27)

Bantamweight: Kyler Phillips def. Song Yadong via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

127-Pound Catchweight: Askar Askarov def. Joseph Benavidez via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–26)

Flyweight: Kai Kara France def. Rogerio Bontorin via first-round TKO

Early Preliminary Card

Flyweight: Tim Elliott def. Jordan Espinosa via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–25)

Light Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Carlos Ulberg via second-round KO

Welterweight: Sean Brady def. Jake Matthews via third-round submission

Women’s Strawweight: Amanda Lemos def. Livinha Souza via first-round TKO

Lightweight: Uros Medic def. Aalon Cruz via first-round TKO

Bantamweight: Trevin Jones def. Mario Bautista via second-round TKO

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Wild Challenge to Dana White: ‘I’ll Bet the House’