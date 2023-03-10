‘It’s Hard To Call him the GOAT’ Daniel Cormier Comments on Jon Jones

Ever since his epic win at UFC 285, Jon “Bones” Jones has skyrocketed to the top of countless greatest-of-all-time (GOAT) lists, cementing his status as a true legend in the world of mixed martial arts. The former light-heavyweight champion and pound-for-pound king took a three-year break from the sport, only to come back stronger and more determined than ever before. Not content with simply dominating in his old weight class, Jones debuted in a new division and defeated the number one contender Ciryl Gane within two minutes to claim the vacant heavyweight title.

The new terror of the heavyweight division 😤 #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/cFDbu7qftz — UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2023

Daniel Cormier is Not a Believer in ‘GOAT’ Jon Jones

Not everyone was a believer, however. One notable sceptic was Daniel Cormier, Jones’ longtime rival and former UFC double champion. Cormier was not shy about expressing his doubts and had some pointed words to say about Jones’ supposed ‘GOAT ‘status, adding some tension and drama to an already heated rivalry. Cormier was on the short end of two fights with Jones in the UFC, the second fight being overturned due to Jones testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

When Cormier appeared on his ESPN show ‘DC & RC’, he held nothing back in his assessment of Jones, offering his candid and unfiltered opinions about his old foe.

“I think it’s hard to argue the greatest of all time when Jones has now gone up to heavyweight and won the championship, because of what he did at light-heavyweight,” Cormier explained. “This always puts me in a tough position, right, because I will always say guys that have bad things attached to their name should not be held on high.”

Cormier elaborated: “I think especially with the drugs and the steroid failures and those types of things. I think when you have those things, it’s hard to call you the greatest of all time,” he exclaimed. “I don’t, [in my opinion], believe he should be no.1 pound-for-pound. I think Alexander Volkanovski should still stay there.

But this makes it hard for me right? Because then I come off as a bit bitter when in reality I’m not bitter. I’ve always took this stance and I’m staying with it.”

Despite their well-known rivalry, Cormier was eager to avoid any unnecessary animosity and instead focused on providing a fair and objective analysis of Jones’ achievements, whilst maintaining that they will always be sullied by Jones’ shortcomings.

Daniel Cormier Versus Jon Jones, the Saga

Cormier and Jones first crossed paths backstage at UFC 121, where both fighters had differing opinions of their first encounter.

Jones discussed his perspective with Bleacher Report: “I was just like, ‘hey man I hear you’re a great wrestler’ and all this stuff, and he’s like ‘Yeah, yeah, you don’t know who I am?’ I’m like ‘No I don’t know who you are, but my coaches were telling me that you wrestle on the Olympic level.’ And I was like ‘I bet you that I could take you down.’

he just took it so seriously, and he was just so offended that I didn’t know who he was, and from that moment on he decided that there was a beef between us.”

Cormier described the exchange a little differently: “From that very first instance it was, ‘I’m better than you.’” Cormier explained. “From that moment, even if it was in jest, it was something competitive. That’s what formed the foundation of [our] relationship.”

Setting aside any personal stories, the duo would eventually develop one of the most legendary feuds in Mixed Martial Arts. Jones ultimately emerged victorious in both battles, but the tale is heavily entangled in controversy. Cormier, however, refuses to allow Jones to overlook his compromised reputation, making for an ongoing and captivating narrative.