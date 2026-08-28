Daniel Cormier Urges UFC to Book Tom Aspinall ASAP

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has urged the world’s leading MMA promotion to book UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall ASAP.

Aspinall has not fought since UFC 321 in October 2025, when he fought to a No Contest against Ciryl Gane in a fight that ended prematurely due to an eye poke.

It has been nearly a year since that fight took place, and Aspinall still doesn’t have his next fight booked, which has led to fan frustration, as the heavyweight division is not moving forward with Aspinall on the sidelines.

That’s why Cormier is urging the company that he works for to book Aspinall immediately.

Daniel Cormier Wants UFC to Book Tom Aspinall ASAP

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cormier urged the UFC to get Aspinall booked for a fight immediately.

“Tom Aspinall needs to be in the UFC. Tom Aspinall needs to be back fighting as fast as we can get him, because he is the best heavyweight in the world. Ciryl Gane is good. He looks amazing against Alex Pereira, but ultimately, the heavyweight champ right now is Tom Aspinall and the UFC needs him,” Cormier said (via MMAFighting.com).

“So I hope that all this bickering and back-and-forth can be handled so that we can get the heavyweight champ, the baddest man on the planet, back inside of an octagon where he belongs.”

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When Will Tom Aspinall Fight Again?

Taking a look at the upcoming UFC schedule, the card that makes the most sense for Aspinall to return on is the UFC 334 card on November 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, when he should fight Gane for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title.

While that would mark 13 months since Aspinall last competed, it’s better than nothing, and the UFC needs to really get their main man back in there as quickly as they can, as Aspinall is one of the biggest draws in the promotion, not to mention one of the best MMA fighters in the world.

Hopefully, Aspinall and the UFC can mend their fences and get the best heavyweight fighter on the planet back in the cage ASAP.