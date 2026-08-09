Darren Elkins Officially Retires From UFC

Long-time UFC featherweight Darren Elkins officially retired from mixed martial arts following his fight at UFC Vegas 120.

The retirement was not a surprise, as Elkins previously announced he would be hanging up his gloves following his main card bout at UFC Vegas 120 against Yadier del Valle.

Unfortunately for Elkins, it was not a storybook ending as the veteran was brutally knocked out in just 35 seconds. But regardless, it’s the end of one amazing career in the UFC for Elkins that began way back in 2010.

Darren Elkins UFC Career

The 42-year-old Elkins first began fighting in MMA back in 2007, going 10-1 on the Midwest regional circuit — including beating future Bellator MMA featherweight champion Pat Curran — before getting signed to the UFC in 2010.

He made his debut on the UFC Live: Vera vs. Jones card as a lightweight and defeated Duane Ludwig by TKO due to injury. In his second fight, Elkins fought and lost to future UFC legend Charles Oliveira due to submission. He then dropped down to featherweight and reeled off five straight wins before getting a big fight against top featherweight contender Chad Mendes, but a TKO loss to Mendes halted his ascent up the UFC featherweight ladder.

In 2017, Elkins had the biggest win of his UFC career to date when he came back in the third round and brutally knocked out top prospect Mirsad Bektic via third-round head kick KO in one of the biggest upsets and comebacks in UFC history.

Overall, Elkins finished his career with a 29-13 record, including an impressive 19-12 mark inside the Octagon, with many of those wins coming when he was the underdog.

The UFC also posted a career retrospective for Elkins, which you can watch below.

Darren Elkins Career Achievements

During Elkins’ UFC career, he won Fight of the Night once, he won Performance of the Night three times, and he had the second-most fights in UFC featherweight division history with 29. He also has the second-most wins in UFC featherweight division history behind Max Holloway.

Overall, Elkins had an underrated, phenomenal UFC career. Thank you for all the memories in the Octagon, Darren Elkins!