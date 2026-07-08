Dricus du Plessis Promises Kamaru Usman Won’t Beat Him

Former UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has promised that former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman won’t beat him.

Du Plessis and Usman meet in the main event of UFC Oklahoma City, which takes place on July 18 at Paycom Center in OKC. It’s du Plessis’ first fight since he lost his middleweight belt to Khamzat Chimaev last summer at UFC 319, while for Usman, he is moving up to middleweight as he aims to become a rare two-division UFC champion.

This matchup between two former UFC champs should be a good one, but du Plessis is promising Usman that he won’t make history against him.

Dricus du Plessis Promises to Beat Kamaru Usman

Speaking to Fight Forecast ahead of UFC OKC, du Plessis made it clear that he won’t allow Usman to make UFC history when they face off next Saturday night.

“The amount of five-round experience and just how long he’s been an athlete from wrestling to MMA, the people he’s fought, just the caliber of fighters that he has fought and being at the top of the sport for so long, a guy like that is always dangerous. And I know he’s dangerous. He can knock you out. He only has one submission, I think, and he has nine KOs and TKOs, so not a big finisher, and that’s the thing. He’s a guy who will grind it out. The problem is I expect him to come with that physicality like he always does. It’s not going to work. I am the most physical guy in the division, 100 percent,” du Plessis said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“It’s going to be a massive honor to share the cage with an absolute legend like Kamaru. I do know he’s going to bring the best out of me because if you fight a guy like that, and you’re not at your best, you will lose that fight, and that’s why we have made sure that I’m the best I’ve ever been. That’s what I’m expecting from him. Two fights, the motivation is there for him to go win this fight, get a title shot, sail off into the sunset with an amazing career, two-weight division champion, but I’m not going to let that happen. There’s only one champion in that division, and that’s me.”

Dricus du Plessis vs. Kamaru Usman Odds

According to the latest betting odds ahead of UFC OKC, du Plessis is a -260 betting favorite, while Usman is a +220 betting underdog.

Given the fight takes place at 185 lbs, where du Plessis is the former champion, and given the fact that Usman is almost 40 years old, it’s not surprising at all to see du Plessis favored to win this fight.

That being said, we have seen du Plessis’ takedown defense be exposed before, so if Usman can get his wrestling going, he will certainly make things interesting.

But if this fight stays on the feet, du Plessis should have the superior striking attack, which is why the oddsmakers view him as the favorite.